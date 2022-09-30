ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi

Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Oliver Sim says there will be “more music from The xx”

Oliver Sim has promised there will be “more music from The xx” in the future. In a new interview with Consequence, Sim who released his own debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’ last month, spoke about where the band go from here. When asked about The xx’s...
Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”

Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
Jason Bateman nearly ran Michael Jackson over on his bike

Jason Bateman has revealed that he nearly ran over Michael Jackson while working on a show in the ’80s. The Ozark star appeared in TV show Silver Spoons in the early part of the decade, and explained in a new interview that he and co-star Rick Schroder almost hit Jackson with their bikes while the singer was visiting the set.
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask

Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
Crime-action K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ to premiere on Disney+ in 2023

Streaming platform Disney+ has announced a 2023 premiere for its upcoming original series The Worst of Evil. On October 4, Disney+ announced its latest upcoming Korean title The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook (If You Wish Upon Me), Lim Se-mi (True Beauty) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women). The series will be available to stream exclusively on the platform sometime in 2023.
Songwriter on Kanye West’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ to donate publishing cut to Black Lives Matter

A songwriter on Kanye West‘s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ has stated their intention to donate their cut of publishing royalties to Black Lives Matter. Esthero, the Canadian singer-songwriter who co-wrote the songs ‘Love Lockdown’, ‘Street Lights’ and ‘RoboCop’ on the hit 2008 album, made the offer as the backlash to Kanye wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt this week continues.
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard share sprawling new single ‘Iron Lung’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have shared their new nine-minute single ‘Iron Lung’. The psych-rock track is the second to be lifted from ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava’, the first of three albums the band have in the pipeline. It follows ‘Ice V’, which was released last month.
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
