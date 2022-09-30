Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Related
NHL
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NHL
Robertson signs four-year, $31 million contract with Stars
Forward led Dallas with 41 goals last season, was restricted free agent. Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $7.75 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, led the Stars in goals (41),...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Avalanche 2, Stars 1
The Avalanche concluded their preseason slate as they beat Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche concluded their preseason slate as they hosted the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at Ball Arena and defeated the Stars 2-1. For the Avalanche, Logan O'Connor and Mikko Rantanen scored. Alexandar Georgiev made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
NHL
Red Wings announce updated start times
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Canes Announce Roster Moves
Eight players assigned to Chicago, five placed on waivers. RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Noel Gunler, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall and Tuukka Tieksola, defenseman Anttoni Honka and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Zach Sawchenko to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Defenseman Griffin Mendel has been released from his amateur tryout contract and will return to Chicago. Forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Chicago, and forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald have been placed on the injured non-roster list. Additionally, the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov.
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin, Saros early favorites for Vezina
Vasilevskiy, Markstrom, Demko among other selections by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
NHL
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NHL
CBJ trim 2022 training camp roster by 20 players
The Columbus Blue Jackets trimmed their training camp roster by 20 players, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. There are currently 37 players in camp - 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blue Jackets placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the...
NHL
Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast
Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
NHL
Super 16: Avalanche enter season No. 1, Lightning No. 2
The regular season begins Friday and one of the two teams in action is ranked in NHL.com's final preseason Super 16. The Nashville Predators, who are No. 12, play the San Jose Sharks, unranked and without a single voting point from the staff members who participated in the weekly Super 16 power rankings, on Friday and Saturday in the 2022 NHL Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History
If you were growing up as a Southern California hockey player in the mid-2000s, there was a pretty good chance you were knew who Rocco Grimaldi was. Same goes for Chase De Leo, for those SoCal ice kids in the 2010s. After all, in that generation's formative days there just...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Wild
After several rounds of training camp roster cuts, the St. Louis Blues are inching closer to their team for the start of the 2022-23 season. With three preseason games remaining, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube figures to have a more-veteran heavy lineup as the exhibition schedule enters its final stretch.
NHL
Roster a juggling act for DeBoer, Stars as preseason winds down
The balance between getting his team ready for the season and sorting out players on the bubble is a challenge for Dallas' coach. FRISCO, Texas -- The balance between getting his team ready and sorting out the players who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL is a challenging one for new Stars coach Pete DeBoer.
NHL
Then and Now: Comparing Gordie Howe and Matthew Tkachuk
Fischler details similarities between NHL power forwards from different eras. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler compares power forwards from different eras in his "Then and Now"...
Comments / 0