Dallas, TX

NHL

DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche

DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Robertson signs four-year, $31 million contract with Stars

Forward led Dallas with 41 goals last season, was restricted free agent. Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $7.75 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, led the Stars in goals (41),...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 2, Stars 1

The Avalanche concluded their preseason slate as they beat Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche concluded their preseason slate as they hosted the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at Ball Arena and defeated the Stars 2-1. For the Avalanche, Logan O'Connor and Mikko Rantanen scored. Alexandar Georgiev made...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks

Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings announce updated start times

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
NHL
NHL

Global Series blog: Matt Benning

Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
NHL

Canes Announce Roster Moves

Eight players assigned to Chicago, five placed on waivers. RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Noel Gunler, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall and Tuukka Tieksola, defenseman Anttoni Honka and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Zach Sawchenko to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Defenseman Griffin Mendel has been released from his amateur tryout contract and will return to Chicago. Forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Chicago, and forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald have been placed on the injured non-roster list. Additionally, the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin, Saros early favorites for Vezina

Vasilevskiy, Markstrom, Demko among other selections by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
NHL
NHL

Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin

Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge

BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

CBJ trim 2022 training camp roster by 20 players

The Columbus Blue Jackets trimmed their training camp roster by 20 players, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. There are currently 37 players in camp - 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blue Jackets placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast

Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
NHL
NHL

Super 16: Avalanche enter season No. 1, Lightning No. 2

The regular season begins Friday and one of the two teams in action is ranked in NHL.com's final preseason Super 16. The Nashville Predators, who are No. 12, play the San Jose Sharks, unranked and without a single voting point from the staff members who participated in the weekly Super 16 power rankings, on Friday and Saturday in the 2022 NHL Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

After several rounds of training camp roster cuts, the St. Louis Blues are inching closer to their team for the start of the 2022-23 season. With three preseason games remaining, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube figures to have a more-veteran heavy lineup as the exhibition schedule enters its final stretch.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Roster a juggling act for DeBoer, Stars as preseason winds down

The balance between getting his team ready for the season and sorting out players on the bubble is a challenge for Dallas' coach. FRISCO, Texas -- The balance between getting his team ready and sorting out the players who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL is a challenging one for new Stars coach Pete DeBoer.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Then and Now: Comparing Gordie Howe and Matthew Tkachuk

Fischler details similarities between NHL power forwards from different eras. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler compares power forwards from different eras in his "Then and Now"...
DETROIT, MI

