Pilots Cruise to ITA All-American Doubles Qualifying Draw with Third Win

CARY, N.C. – The Portland women's tennis doubles tandem of Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge won their third match in 24 hours on Sunday afternoon at the prestigious ITA All-American Championships to move into Monday's Qualifying Draw. The duo knocked off the Pre-Qualifying Draw's No. 2 seed from Wake...
