From verdant forests to open deserts, the US is known for its vast and varied national parks. But they’re not all about the scenery – there are thousands of years of history behind these lands, which American Indian cultures call home. And that’s particularly the case in the south of the US. These itineraries take visitors into the heart of these parks, where they can learn about their significance, as well as get to know some of the southwest’s key cities.

