Travel Weekly
Tui Florida flights return after Hurricane Ian
Tui resumed flights to Orlando on Saturday after three days of cancellations as Hurricane Ian struck Florida. Services have been rescheduled but some passengers may not be able to check-in online, the operator cautioned. In an operational update issued on Friday afternoon, Tui said: “We are aware that Melbourne-Orlando airport...
Travel Weekly
Canyons, culture and countryside in the southwest US
From verdant forests to open deserts, the US is known for its vast and varied national parks. But they’re not all about the scenery – there are thousands of years of history behind these lands, which American Indian cultures call home. And that’s particularly the case in the south of the US. These itineraries take visitors into the heart of these parks, where they can learn about their significance, as well as get to know some of the southwest’s key cities.
