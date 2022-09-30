CLAYTON — Southmont girls soccer is on mission with a single goal in mind... to win a sectional title. That mission got started on Tuesday when the Mounties opened up the Class A Sectional 44 at Cascade by defeating South Vermillion 7-0. The Mounties scored four goals in the first half as Chloe Lynn got things started for the Mounties. Shakhia Burks found the back of the net next followed by two straight goals by Elle Gray. Gray wasn’t done as she notched a hat trick to make it 5-0 in favor of South. Lillie Odum made it 6-0 before Emily Smith rounded out the scoring with a corner kick goal.

