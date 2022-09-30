Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Suspect in Car Theft Captured Near Myers Flat
A number of California Highway Patrol officers are in Myers Flat after recovering a vehicle stolen from that town. The victim of the theft told us, “I’m an idiot. I started my car and ran into the house. I wasn’t in the house two minutes.” But, when she came out, her car was gone.
kymkemp.com
Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
19-Year-Old Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After 18-Year-Old Laytonville Youth Found Buried in a Shallow Grave
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to contact a...
kymkemp.com
Driver Dies After Ejected from Vehicle off Hwy 299
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 0403 hours, Trinity River CHP officers were advised by a passing motorist of what appeared to be a vehicle off the road on SR-299, east of Slattery Gulch Road. Officers responded to the area and located a white Chevrolet Suburban, which was off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County
On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
kymkemp.com
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
kymkemp.com
Three Detained Near North of Willits After Father Accused of Shooting at Son
Just before 10 this morning, a 911 call alerted Mendocino County deputies that a father had reportedly shot at his son three times in out Condor Road north of Willits. However, no one was injured. The suspect had reportedly used a .22 pistol and headed eastbound into a wooded area....
kymkemp.com
Gary Wayne Wilcox: A Devoted Family Man with Charisma and a Selfless Heart
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Gary passed away peacefully at home in Whitethorn on September 23, 2022. He...
Comments / 0