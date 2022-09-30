ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Suspect in Car Theft Captured Near Myers Flat

A number of California Highway Patrol officers are in Myers Flat after recovering a vehicle stolen from that town. The victim of the theft told us, “I’m an idiot. I started my car and ran into the house. I wasn’t in the house two minutes.” But, when she came out, her car was gone.
MYERS FLAT, CA
Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Driver Dies After Ejected from Vehicle off Hwy 299

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 0403 hours, Trinity River CHP officers were advised by a passing motorist of what appeared to be a vehicle off the road on SR-299, east of Slattery Gulch Road. Officers responded to the area and located a white Chevrolet Suburban, which was off...
MANCHESTER, CA
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County

On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?

A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
MAD RIVER, CA
Gary Wayne Wilcox: A Devoted Family Man with Charisma and a Selfless Heart

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Gary passed away peacefully at home in Whitethorn on September 23, 2022. He...
WHITETHORN, CA

