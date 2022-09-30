ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

Tigers Break Out Brooms Against Winlock

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAXvu_0iGDFTwU00
Napavine junior Grace Gall (4) hits a ball up during a volleyball match against Kalama Tuesday night.

In three strong straight sets, aside from some service issues, the Napavine volleyball team defeated Winlock at home in league action Thursday, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15.

The Tigers missed on 11 serves, allowing some free points to the visiting side, but otherwise were strong, with some strong play at the net from Anna Thompson and good backrow play from Jessie McCoy.

McCoy had 11 assists from the setter spot and made some diving plays that helped motivate the team to fight and earn the sweep.

Keira O’Neill had a team-high nine kills and six aces, Morgan Hamilton added 13 digs and six kills, and Emily Kang and Grace Gall combined for 27 digs in the back.

“I feel like we’ve played some great defense this week,” Tigers coach Monica Dailey said. “We played great defense, got a lot of balls up to give our hitters some good opportunities. That’s our highlight this week, I have to really commend Morgan, Emily, and Grace. They’ve really dug a lot of balls this week.”

The Tigers take on Wahkiakum next on the road Tuesday before a trip to Kalama next Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Roll at Home Over Cardinals

The Tenino volleyball team needed to grit out a close first set, then hit its stride going forward in a home non-league contest against Winlock, beating the Cardinals 26-24, 25-16, 25-15. “We played the first set in a new offense and the girls were a little frazzled, but they never...
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Beat Short-Handed Cardinals

Onalaska came out of a week off still hot, keeping its second consecutive clean sheet in a 3-0 at Winlock on Monday. The Cardinals started the match with just 10 players, and the Loggers took advantage from the get-go, staying on the front foot offensively all night long and peppering the Winlock net.
ONALASKA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winlock, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Napavine, WA
Winlock, WA
Sports
City
Home, WA
City
Hamilton, WA
City
Kalama, WA
Napavine, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooms#Tigers#Morgan Emily
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Warm and Dry Conditions Expected This Week as Goat Rocks Fire Continues to Burn

The Goat Rocks Fire has burned 4,193 acres as of Monday morning and is still 0% contained, according to an incident management team update on Monday. Officials are still holding out for the start of the rainy season to fully extinguish the fire, which is located in rough terrain. It was sparked by lightning in early August and then grew rapidly beginning Sept. 9. It’s still about 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, through it is closer to some U.S. Highway 12 neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
328
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy