Tigers Break Out Brooms Against Winlock

Napavine junior Grace Gall (4) hits a ball up during a volleyball match against Kalama Tuesday night.

In three strong straight sets, aside from some service issues, the Napavine volleyball team defeated Winlock at home in league action Thursday, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15.

The Tigers missed on 11 serves, allowing some free points to the visiting side, but otherwise were strong, with some strong play at the net from Anna Thompson and good backrow play from Jessie McCoy.

McCoy had 11 assists from the setter spot and made some diving plays that helped motivate the team to fight and earn the sweep.

Keira O’Neill had a team-high nine kills and six aces, Morgan Hamilton added 13 digs and six kills, and Emily Kang and Grace Gall combined for 27 digs in the back.

“I feel like we’ve played some great defense this week,” Tigers coach Monica Dailey said. “We played great defense, got a lot of balls up to give our hitters some good opportunities. That’s our highlight this week, I have to really commend Morgan, Emily, and Grace. They’ve really dug a lot of balls this week.”

The Tigers take on Wahkiakum next on the road Tuesday before a trip to Kalama next Thursday.