Read full article on original website
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Writing internship gives senior a ministerial outlet
Wingate religious studies major Mallory Challis has known she wanted to be a writer since her third-grade teacher at Millbridge Elementary gave her a book of poetry with an inspiring inscription. A few years later, she also realized she wanted to be a Christian pastor. What she didn’t know was...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Center for Digital Equity celebrates National Digital Inclusion Week
CHARLOTTE – The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with new personnel announcements and a themed week-long social media campaign aimed at highlighting free digital resources available to residents in Charlotte area. Created by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Inclusion Week...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews man faces child exploitation charges
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a potential child exploitation. Police executed a search warrant Sept. 29 with N.C. SBI and Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte at a Matthews man’s home and collected evidence. They arrested...
Comments / 0