Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
How have other interim head coaches fared so far this season?
MADISON, Wis. — Still licking their wounds from a 34-10 loss to Illinois, Wisconsin Badgers players and coaches met Sunday to review what went wrong. It felt like an ordinary day inside the facility. But as those meetings happened, another one that would rock the program was taking place....
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
247Sports
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'
Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore
When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA・
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Wisconsin coaching candidates: Jim Leonhard's role in Paul Chryst's firing explained, 2 outside names to watch
The Paul Chryst era at Wisconsin abruptly ended Sunday when the Badgers moved on from their head coach, following a lopsided home loss to Illinois in Week 5. The defeat saw former UW head coach Bret Bielema, now leading Illinois, have his way in his first visit back to Camp Randall Stadium since leaving after the 2012 season. It gave way to Chryst's exit and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard being tabbed interim head coach.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits
The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Illinois
After a 3-2 start, the Hawkeyes are preparing for a must-win game against a red-hot Illinois team that is fresh off a beatdown of Wisconsin. Despite the 27-14 loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is adamant that he saw some growth this past Saturday. "Yeah, when you come up short...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains how STAR Javon Bullard handled suspension
The Georgia Bulldogs were down a starter last week when STAR Javon Bullard was held out following an arrest the previous weekend. Based on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's perspective, Bullard handled his suspension in a professional manner. Smart told reporters on Monday that the team was “expecting to get...
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Wootten 150: Four-star wing Dennis Parker updates his recruitment
MANSFIELD, Texas -- Last month, four-star wing Dennis Parker announced that he was down to his final list of five schools. Georgetown, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, and USC all made the cut for the 6-foot-6 versatile defender out of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. “These schools see me...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Paul Chryst's firing comes with hard lessons for UW's players
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers players Chimere Dike, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, Braelon Allen and John Torchio sat on a stage before more than a dozen reporters Wednesday morning to discuss the turbulent emotional roller coaster they have been riding since Saturday. After they suffered another embarrassing...
Dan Lanning offers positive Justin Flowe update, addresses first half scuffle
Dan Lanning indicated that linebacker Justin Flowe is likely to make a return to the field this weekend when the team travels to Tucson for their third game of Pac-12 play. Flowe missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, and also failed to suit up for the team's win over BYU earlier in September.
247Sports
