SPORTS BUZZ: Newark Charter field hockey poised for middle-of-season run

By By Jon Buzby
 6 days ago
Newark Charter’s field hockey team got off to an impressive 3-0 start, winning its games by a combined score of 19-0. A highlight of those games was the impressive debut of freshman Audrey Nelson, who tallied a hat trick in her first game as a Patriot and followed that up with a goal and two assists in the subsequent wins.

“She has been a great addition to our team,” coach Stacey Spiker said. “She also happens to be the younger sister of our sole team captain this season, Addie. The two of them make a nice pair on the field and share a great dynamic. We are definitely lucky to have them on our team.”

