BBC
Brittany Higgins felt 'trapped' during alleged rape in Australian parliament - court
An Australian former political staffer said she felt "trapped" and "not human" during an alleged rape inside Parliament House in Canberra. Prosecutors say Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins in March 2019 while she was drunk and asleep in the office of a government minister. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia warns US of direct military clash risk
The US's decision to send more military aid to Ukraine "increases the danger of a direct military clash" between Russia and the West, Moscow has warned. Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said it was an "immediate threat" to Moscow, describing the US as "a participant of the conflict".
BBC
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
BBC
Ukraine makes breakthrough in south against Russia
Ukrainian troops have retaken more territory in regions illegally annexed by Russia, with Kyiv's forces advancing near the southern city of Kherson and consolidating gains in the east. Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed the advance, but said Moscow's forces were digging in. Ukrainian troops also moved towards Russian-held Luhansk in...
BBC
Iran protests: Schoolgirls heckle paramilitary speaker
A new video posted online appears to show schoolgirls heckling a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force, after anti-government protests sweeping the country spread to the classroom. The teenagers wave their headscarves in the air and shout "get lost, Basiji" at the man, who was asked to address them.
BBC
Ukraine war: Lyman retreat sparks rare criticism of Russian top brass
The withdrawal of Russian troops from the strategically important town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has prompted rare public criticism of the military's top brass by prominent Russian figures and influential social media accounts. But it's not opposition or anti-war voices who are leading this chorus of discontent, it's pro-war...
BBC
Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say
Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
BBC
Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail. Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding. The 31-year-old...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia-West clash warning and World Cup bid - round-up
More US military aid for Ukraine may lead to "a direct military clash" between Russia and the West, Moscow has warned. Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is not the first Russian official to raise the threat - which comes as aid for Ukraine is said to be driving the momentum of Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian occupiers.
BBC
South Korea military apologises after failed missile launch sparks alarm
South Korea's military has apologised after a failed missile launch during a joint drill with the United States sparked alarm among residents in the coastal city of Gangneung. They reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fire overnight. But the military, which has said there were no casualties, did not...
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC
Ukraine regains Kherson villages from Russians
Ukrainian forces have liberated a key village in the southern region of Kherson, hastening another Russian military retreat. The defence ministry in Kyiv posted a video showing the 35th marine brigade hoisting a Ukrainian flag above Davydiv Brid, amid reports of several other nearby villages being recaptured. Russian forces have...
BBC
Ukraine war: Liberated town shows human cost of Russia's defeat
Victory can look desolate. It does inside the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, retaken from the Russians at the weekend. The deserted debris-strewn streets are lined by boarded up or burnt-out buildings. Metal sheeting dangling from smashed roofs is buffeted by the wind. Few civilians venture out. We counted almost as many dogs as people - though the population was around 20,000 before the war.
BBC
Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen leader vows to send teenage sons to front line
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says his three sons, aged 14, 15 and 16, will soon travel to the Ukraine front line to fight with Russian forces. Kadyrov is a strong ally of Vladimir Putin, although has recently criticised Russian military leadership. On social media, he wrote that a father should...
BBC
Putin vows to 'stabilise' annexed regions as Ukraine makes gains
The situation in four regions annexed by Russia will be stabilised, Vladimir Putin has vowed. The Russian president announced the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson last week after self-proclaimed referendums, not recognised internationally. His vow came as Ukraine said it retook villages in Luhansk and Kherson. It controls...
BBC
Ukraine war: Czech crowdfunding buys 'Tomas the tank' for Ukraine
A Czech crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $1.30m (£1.17m) to buy a modernised tank for the Ukrainian army. Dubbed "a gift for Putin", the campaign received donations from 11,288 individual donors, and organisers say it is the first purchase of its kind. The modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.
BBC
Putin expects situation to 'stabilise' after regional losses
Thank you for joining us... We are now pausing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine for today - thank you for following along with us. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said he expects the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin, after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv.
BBC
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, in what appears to be a deliberate escalation to get the attention of Tokyo and Washington. The missile travelled 4,500km (2,800 miles) before falling into the Pacific Ocean - far enough to hit the US island of Guam if it took another trajectory.
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
