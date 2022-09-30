ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia warns US of direct military clash risk

The US's decision to send more military aid to Ukraine "increases the danger of a direct military clash" between Russia and the West, Moscow has warned. Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said it was an "immediate threat" to Moscow, describing the US as "a participant of the conflict".
MILITARY
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Ukraine makes breakthrough in south against Russia

Ukrainian troops have retaken more territory in regions illegally annexed by Russia, with Kyiv's forces advancing near the southern city of Kherson and consolidating gains in the east. Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed the advance, but said Moscow's forces were digging in. Ukrainian troops also moved towards Russian-held Luhansk in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Sunni Islam#Taliban#An Education#Hazaras#Islamic#Afp#Shia Muslims
BBC

Iran protests: Schoolgirls heckle paramilitary speaker

A new video posted online appears to show schoolgirls heckling a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force, after anti-government protests sweeping the country spread to the classroom. The teenagers wave their headscarves in the air and shout "get lost, Basiji" at the man, who was asked to address them.
PROTESTS
BBC

Ukraine war: Lyman retreat sparks rare criticism of Russian top brass

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the strategically important town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has prompted rare public criticism of the military's top brass by prominent Russian figures and influential social media accounts. But it's not opposition or anti-war voices who are leading this chorus of discontent, it's pro-war...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say

Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia-West clash warning and World Cup bid - round-up

More US military aid for Ukraine may lead to "a direct military clash" between Russia and the West, Moscow has warned. Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is not the first Russian official to raise the threat - which comes as aid for Ukraine is said to be driving the momentum of Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian occupiers.
POLITICS
BBC

South Korea military apologises after failed missile launch sparks alarm

South Korea's military has apologised after a failed missile launch during a joint drill with the United States sparked alarm among residents in the coastal city of Gangneung. They reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fire overnight. But the military, which has said there were no casualties, did not...
MILITARY
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine regains Kherson villages from Russians

Ukrainian forces have liberated a key village in the southern region of Kherson, hastening another Russian military retreat. The defence ministry in Kyiv posted a video showing the 35th marine brigade hoisting a Ukrainian flag above Davydiv Brid, amid reports of several other nearby villages being recaptured. Russian forces have...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Liberated town shows human cost of Russia's defeat

Victory can look desolate. It does inside the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, retaken from the Russians at the weekend. The deserted debris-strewn streets are lined by boarded up or burnt-out buildings. Metal sheeting dangling from smashed roofs is buffeted by the wind. Few civilians venture out. We counted almost as many dogs as people - though the population was around 20,000 before the war.
POLITICS
BBC

Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen leader vows to send teenage sons to front line

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says his three sons, aged 14, 15 and 16, will soon travel to the Ukraine front line to fight with Russian forces. Kadyrov is a strong ally of Vladimir Putin, although has recently criticised Russian military leadership. On social media, he wrote that a father should...
POLITICS
BBC

Putin vows to 'stabilise' annexed regions as Ukraine makes gains

The situation in four regions annexed by Russia will be stabilised, Vladimir Putin has vowed. The Russian president announced the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson last week after self-proclaimed referendums, not recognised internationally. His vow came as Ukraine said it retook villages in Luhansk and Kherson. It controls...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Czech crowdfunding buys 'Tomas the tank' for Ukraine

A Czech crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $1.30m (£1.17m) to buy a modernised tank for the Ukrainian army. Dubbed "a gift for Putin", the campaign received donations from 11,288 individual donors, and organisers say it is the first purchase of its kind. The modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Putin expects situation to 'stabilise' after regional losses

Thank you for joining us... We are now pausing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine for today - thank you for following along with us. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said he expects the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin, after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv.
POLITICS
BBC

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, in what appears to be a deliberate escalation to get the attention of Tokyo and Washington. The missile travelled 4,500km (2,800 miles) before falling into the Pacific Ocean - far enough to hit the US island of Guam if it took another trajectory.
WORLD
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy