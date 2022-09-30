ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

911 service restored in Incline Village and Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: The 911 service has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday afternoon that there is an outage for 911 calls in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas. People who call 911 will get busy signals. The sheriff's office said...
CRYSTAL BAY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire determines cause of downtown fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:17 p.m.: The Reno Fire Department says a cooking mishap is to blame for an apartment fire on Riverside Drive. They say the fire started in the kitchen from an energized burner that ignited combustibles that were placed next to it. RFD says the blaze was contained to one apartment, but caused extensive damage to the unit.
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man Near Dayton

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton. Deputies say Richard 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has a history of medical...
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend

It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police locate Elderly Woman who was reported missing

Carol has been located safe and she checks okay. -------------------------------------------------- Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Release Body Cam Footage from August Officer Involved Shooting in Wadsworth

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released some redacted body camera footage from the officer involved shooting back in August 2022. No deputies were injured in the incident. Watch below. ----------------------------------------- The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in...
WADSWORTH, NV
Record-Courier

Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers

Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
SPARKS, NV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting victim identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 3:33 P.M. UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Jalawrence Holden of Reno, according to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion

Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Mine fatality in Washoe County

A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn's main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. "After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities," said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. "Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It's truly a win-win-win."
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
RENO, NV

