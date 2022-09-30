ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners, Rangers Combine for Nine Homers

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZsbJ_0iGDDhHM00

Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs, but it wasn't a long ball that won the game for the Mariners.

Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs as the Mariners defeated the Rangers 10-9 in 11 innings on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (66-89) ended up losing the series. Texas has now lost 22 of its last 30 games and is 25-40 since the All-Star Break.

Despite the power surge for both teams, the game went to extra innings, with the Rangers and Mariners exchanging a run in the 10th.

In the 11th, the Mariners overcame the Rangers’ run in the top half of the frame with an RBI single by pinch-hitter Luis Torrens and an RBI single by J.P. Crawford that went off the glove of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung to score the winning run.

Before extra innings, the ball left the yard early and often. Seattle’s Mitch Haniger and Jerred Kelenic each hit two home runs, with Kelenic’s second homer, a solo shot, giving the Mariners a 7-4 lead in the sixth.

For the Rangers, Marcus Semien homered twice, while Nathaniel Lowe, Sam Huff and Adolis García went deep once. Huff, Semien and García did so in the third inning, which marked the first time that Texas hit three out in an inning since Sept. 22, 2019 against Oakland. It was one shy of the team record of four home runs in an inning against Houston on May 21, 2005.

The Rangers had not hit five home runs in a game since Sept. 20, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the 10th time the Rangers have hit five home runs against the Mariners and the second time they’ve done it at T-Mobile Park.

Semien now has 26 home runs, making him the fourth Rangers hitter to amass 25 or more home runs this season, joining Corey Seager, García and Lowe. García and Lowe also reached 26 on Thursday.

It was Semien’s second multi-home run game of the season.

But the Rangers tied the game in the top of the eighth without a home run. Catcher Kevin Plawecki grounded into a double play that scored Bubba Thompson from third, making it 7-7.

The Mariners (85-70) continued to close in on clinching an American League Wild-Card berth. Entering Thursday, the Mariners’ magic number to clinch was three. The number dropped to two after Baltimore lost to Boston earlier on Thursday. Before the Mariners took the field, Tampa Bay lost, putting the Mariners in a tie for the second Wild Card, which is important from a seeding standpoint.

With the win, the Mariners trimmed the magic number to one.

Both starters had trouble and ended up with no-decisions. Rangers starter Jon Gray gave up six runs and three home runs in five innings. Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez gave up four runs and three home runs in five innings.

The Rangers open a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Texas will start right-hander Glenn Otto against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Texas goes with left-hander Cole Ragans on Saturday against Angels left-hander José Suarez. Neither team has announced its starter for Sunday’s finale.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup

The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Home, WA
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Adolis García
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Kevin Plawecki
FOX Sports

Padres host the Giants for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the season opener. San Diego went 79-83 overall and 42-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 4.10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners will start Cal Raleigh at catcher for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will bat fifth and start at catcher Monday night while Luis Torrens takes the night off. Raleigh has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.5 fantasy points against the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place one-time All-Star OF Jesse Winker on IL with neck issue

The Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list due to a neck issue, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter links). Fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled in a corresponding move. Shannon Drayer relays that Winker is likely done for the season, but Dylan Moore and Jarred Kelenic, both hit by pitches Tuesday, should be OK. The Mariners subsequently announced the moves, describing Winker’s injury as a cervical disc bulge. His placement is retroactive to Oct. 3.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Rangers Combine#Rbi#The Los Angeles Angels
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants' bats go quiet in loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants will need a win on the final day of the regular season to finish at .500. They came to San Diego needing just one win to reach 81 for the year, but the first two nights have been ugly for the lineup. A night after they were no-hit into the fifth and shut out into the ninth, the Giants managed just four hits. They lost 6-2 to a Padres team that clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, falling to 80-81.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy