A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition Is Coming to the US
Here’s some good news for anyone interested in special editions of classic fantasy epic novels. Previously unavailable in the US, the special collector’s version of The Lord of the Rings: Illustrated Edition is heading stateside on October 11. It’s a gorgeous hardcover edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal work,...
How to Make House of the Dragon’s Dark Episode Easier to See
Filmmakers are just as much artists as photographers, painters, and sculptors, so there is some level of creative license that they have for the content they produce. With the advent of big-budget streaming though, some filmmakers might not be up to the task of making sure everything they make is as watchable as they might hope compared to the perfect environment of a movie theater.
Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams?
When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
The Incredible Story Behind Cuphead’s Fantastical Stop Motion Castle
IGN spoke with the developers and artists behind Cuphead's Delicious Last Course to learn more about the process of building the King of Games section of the DLC, from the incredible stop motion castle, to the design of the minibosses, to the inspirations of the music. This is Art of the Level.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide
Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
All Characters
On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
Widow Armor
This page features information about the Widow Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Widow Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Dead Space - Official Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from the upcoming Dead Space remake. Check out the latest creepy trailer to see the terrifying creatures you'll be up against in this sci-fi survival horror game. Something has gone horribly wrong on board the mining ship, USG Ishimura. Dead Space launches on January 27,...
New Heroes
The launch of Overwatch 2 heralds an era of new heroes and the promise of many more heroes to come. According to the Overwatch 2 Roadmap, you can expect three new heroes to be introduced at the start of Season One of Overwatch 2: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. These...
Genshin When the Music Sounds Hamper Locations
When the Music Sounds is the first phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for When the Music Sounds. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
Overwatch 2 Skins
All of our favorite heroes have gotten a fresh look in the sequel to Overwatch, which means new Overwatch 2 skins for all. Not only does every hero have a unique “Overwatch 2” skin in addition to their classic “Overwatch 1” look, but each new season of the premiere Overwatch 2 Battle Pass promises to release a steady stream of original skins of all rarity tiers.
Violent Night Director Talks David Harbour's New Role as an Ass-Kicking Santa
The lyric "Santa Claus is coming to town" will become more ominous after Violent Night hits theaters this December. From director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night stars David Harbour as the real-deal Santa, caught up in a treacherous hostage/robbery plot while making his rounds on Christmas Eve and ready to dispense harsh, lethal justice to those on his naughty list (aka: the unfortunate mercenaries trying to steal millions).
Junkyard Joe
Throughout history unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.
Tips, Tricks, and Secrets
While it may appear that Overwatch 2's PvP is incredibly similar to its predecessor, dozens of subtle (and not so subtle) changes to Overwatch 2. Between the new Push Mode, new 5v5 team composition, or recent character reworks, there is a lot to keep track of. Here are some tips and tricks to ease you into this new era of Overwatch.
Daniel Craig's Deleted Doctor Strange 2 Character Revealed in New Artwork
Daniel Craig almost appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now we know exactly how he would have looked. Costume Concept Illustrator Darryl Warner revealed the concept art he produced during the making of Doctor Strange 2 via Instagram… and that includes Craig’s Asgardian character, Balder the Brave.
Christian Bale talks new movie 'Amsterdam,' shares memories from filming in Chicago
"Amsterdam" leading man Christian Bale plays a doctor who keeps losing his glass eye at the worst possible times.
Here's Your First Look at Daredevil in She-Hulk
The team-up we were all waiting for in She-Hulk is finally coming this week and we now have the first clip of Daredevil making his (in-costume) MCU appearance. Entertainment Tonight has the exclusive clip of Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, appearing in She-Hulk. Something the show has been teasing for weeks leading up to the premiere of the first episode.
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
New LEGO Sets for October 2022
It's a new month, which means a new batch of LEGO sets is now available from an often confusing variety of retailers. We have the inside scoop, so read on to see what new sets are available in October 2022 and where to find them. If you're into Mario villains, Wakanda superheroes, or James Cameron's Avatar (and who isn't?), you'll likely find something worthwhile this month. Let's get to it.
