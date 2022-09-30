Burlington, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Burlington.
The Alamance Christian School volleyball team will have a game with Clover Garden School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
Alamance Christian School
Clover Garden School
September 30, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The The O'Neal School volleyball team will have a game with The Burlington School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
The O'Neal School
The Burlington School
September 30, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Eno River Academy volleyball team will have a game with Clover Garden School on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
Eno River Academy
Clover Garden School
September 30, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Eno River Academy volleyball team will have a game with Clover Garden School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Eno River Academy
Clover Garden School
September 30, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
