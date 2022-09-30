Alexandria, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 12 high school 🏐 games in Alexandria.
The Dominion High School volleyball team will have a game with Immanuel Christian School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
The St. John Paul the Great High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Stephen & St. Agnes School on September 30, 2022, 13:15:00.
The Justice High School volleyball team will have a game with Hayfield Secondary School on September 30, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on September 30, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Falls Church High School volleyball team will have a game with Edison High School on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The St. John Paul the Great High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Stephen & St. Agnes School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Falls Church High School volleyball team will have a game with Edison High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Lake Braddock High School volleyball team will have a game with West Potomac High School on September 30, 2022, 16:15:00.
The Falls Church High School volleyball team will have a game with Edison High School on September 30, 2022, 16:15:00.
The Justice High School volleyball team will have a game with Hayfield Secondary School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
