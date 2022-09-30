Maroons look to continue winning ways against high octane Zephyrs

MENOMINEE—After navigating some choppy waters early in the season, the Menominee football team appears to be rounding into form as the stretch run begins.

The Maroons suffered through a two-game slide in the middle of September but have rebounded to win two straight in convincing fashion.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Maroons are looking to continue building momentum for a potential postseason run.

Menominee (1-1 Great Northern Conference, 3-2 overall) essentially finds itself in a must-win situation in each contest, with Gladstone (3-0 GNC, 5-0 overall) and Kingsford (2-1 GNC, 3-2 overall) in front of them in the conference standings. Braves hold victories over both the Maroons and the Flivvers, which means that Menominee’s shot at a GNC title is all but gone.

So if the Maroons are to qualify for postseason play, the easiest path remaining is to win the remaining games on their schedule.

Unfortunately for Menominee, a tall task awaits the Maroons tonight as Neenah St. Mary Catholic travels to Walton Blesch field for a nonconference clash.

The Zephyrs, currently ranked No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin in the Wissports.com 8-player coaches poll, are fresh off a 96-7 demolition of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah on September 23. St. Mary Catholic sits at 5-0 overall and are 2-0 in the Southern Conference’s East division.

“They’ve played 8-man recently but they’re adjusting back to 11-man football,” Menominee coach Chad Brandt said. “They wanted some 11-on-11 games because their enrollment numbers are on the rise, so we’ll be playing them as an 11-man team.”

The Zephyrs boast on offense that has outscored its opposition by a 294-36 margin while averaging nearly 59 points per game. Defensively, St. Mary is stout, having given up just 535 yards all season. The most points the Zephyrs allowed was 16 to Belmont.

St. Mary is led offensively by senior quarterback Danny Griffith, who was a First Team All-Conference performer in 2021. Griffith currently leads the Southern Conference with 847 yards and 17 touchdowns against only two interceptions, completing 45 of his 71 attempts.

His top target is senior Atticus Johnson, who leads the team in receptions (29), yards (629) and has hauled in 13 touchdowns. Andre Birr (7-104- 2 TDs) gives the Zephyrs two dangerous pass catchers that Menominee will try to contain.

Junior Ashton Post is St. Mary’s top rusher with 76 carries for 753 yards and 14 touchdowns. He and Ethan Miller (26-119-TD) will run behind an offensive line led by six foot four, 300-pound offensive tackle Cameron Connolly, an All-Conference First Team selection a year ago.

Defensive lineman Sam Todd has 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks while fellow lineman Daniel Harness has tallied 36 takedowns, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Linebacker Owen Swanstrom leads the Zephyrs in tackles (57) and has racked up a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. Defensive back Charlie Nackers (35 tackles, forced fumble, interception) provides St. Mary with defensive playmakers at all three levels.

As strong as St. Mary is defensively, the Maroons figure to pose the Zephyrs’ toughest task of the year.

The Maroons took down the Milwaukee Academy of Science 48-36 on Saturday after erupting for nearly 400 yards of offense.

Kaeden Calcari (22-164-2 TDs) and Landan Bardowski (19-120-3 TDs) are both coming off big games on the ground against the Novas, and their success at grinding down the Zephyrs will be key against the Zephyrs.

On the season, Calcari leads Menominee with 70 carries for 353 and four scores, while Bardowski has 56 carries for 322 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

Trevor Theuerkauf has thrown for 496 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks this year, and the Maroons will be counting on both his arms and legs to keep St. Mary off balance.

Kaiden Bell (8-100-TD) and Kaden Starzynski (5-97-2 TDs) are Menominee’s top pass catchers.

Tonight’s contest kicks off at 7 p.m.