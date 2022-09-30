ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Quake Ray Traced Mod Released, Here’s a First Look

Although Quake 1 is playable on the Apple Watch, it definitely won’t look as good as this Quake Ray Traced mod. It was developed by ‘Sultim’, and unfortunately, doesn’t have NVIDIA DLSS support, but users are able to manually add this feature in just a few simple steps. Navigating the maze-like, medieval environments while battling monsters using an array of weaponry has never looked better.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Raspberry Pi-Powered Windows 98 Smartwatch Might be the Strangest Yet

Sure, there was the IBM Palm Top PC 110 back in 1995, but this Raspberry Pi-powered Windows 98 smartwatch might be the strangest Microsoft fan creation yet. Created by ‘314REACTOR’ who has had a soft spot for Windows 98 dating back to their Pentium II system with 64MB of RAM, this smartwatch actually emulates the operating software on a wrist worn device.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $450, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $349 Shipped – Today Only

The Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone is the best mid-range device on the market currently, and you can get it unlocked for $349 shipped, today only, originally $449. Weighing in at just 178g, it features a 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400) screen, an octa-core 5nm Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras (12.2MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-Wide), 8MP selfie camera, and a 4410 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Product page.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles

The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
techeblog.com

Artist Unveils Plant Machete with a Robotic Arm That Swings Depending on the Electrical Signals Received

Studio artist David Bowen unveils Plant Machete, which is essentially a machete-wielding robotic arm that swings depending on the electrical signals received. Put simply, the installation comes equipped with a control system that reads and utilizes the electrical signals found in a live philodendron. It then uses an open source micro-controller connected to the plant to translate varying resistance signals across the plant’s leaves.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Meta Quest 3 Vr#Usb#Snapdragon
techeblog.com

Fan-Made Pokemon Yellow Remake Gives the Classic Game a 3D Makeover

This fan-made Pokemon Yellow remake gives the 1998 classic a 3D makeover, and while this may sound simple, the process was quite tedious to say the least. Pokebro had to first recreate all of the characters using voxel art before tackling Pokemon Yellow’s Kanto region. The entire process went...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy