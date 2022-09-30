Read full article on original website
Quake Ray Traced Mod Released, Here’s a First Look
Although Quake 1 is playable on the Apple Watch, it definitely won’t look as good as this Quake Ray Traced mod. It was developed by ‘Sultim’, and unfortunately, doesn’t have NVIDIA DLSS support, but users are able to manually add this feature in just a few simple steps. Navigating the maze-like, medieval environments while battling monsters using an array of weaponry has never looked better.
Raspberry Pi-Powered Windows 98 Smartwatch Might be the Strangest Yet
Sure, there was the IBM Palm Top PC 110 back in 1995, but this Raspberry Pi-powered Windows 98 smartwatch might be the strangest Microsoft fan creation yet. Created by ‘314REACTOR’ who has had a soft spot for Windows 98 dating back to their Pentium II system with 64MB of RAM, this smartwatch actually emulates the operating software on a wrist worn device.
Don’t Pay $450, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $349 Shipped – Today Only
The Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone is the best mid-range device on the market currently, and you can get it unlocked for $349 shipped, today only, originally $449. Weighing in at just 178g, it features a 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400) screen, an octa-core 5nm Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras (12.2MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-Wide), 8MP selfie camera, and a 4410 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Product page.
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
Did You Know Gaming Takes a Look Back at the Canceled Nintendo DS Zelda Game, Heroes of Hyrule
Did You Know Gaming takes a fascinating look back at Retro Studios’ canceled Nintendo DS Zelda game, titled ‘Heroes of Hyrule’. This game reportedly drew inspiration from Final Fantasy Tactics and was never approved by Nintendo, so it never went past the planning stages, which means there is probably no alpha gameplay footage floating around.
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller (iOS) for $44.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS is compatible with most iPhones, and you can get one for $44.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Its ergonomic design is designed for long gaming sessions, complete with a handheld grip and optimized button placements for intuitive gameplay. Product page. Sale. Universal...
Artist Unveils Plant Machete with a Robotic Arm That Swings Depending on the Electrical Signals Received
Studio artist David Bowen unveils Plant Machete, which is essentially a machete-wielding robotic arm that swings depending on the electrical signals received. Put simply, the installation comes equipped with a control system that reads and utilizes the electrical signals found in a live philodendron. It then uses an open source micro-controller connected to the plant to translate varying resistance signals across the plant’s leaves.
Lomography’s Fisheye Baby 110 Camera is Returning, Still Packs 170-Degree Punch on 110 Film
MIT’s stretchy, color-changing film is one thing, Lomography’s Fisheye Baby 110 aims to revive film cameras, or at least pocket-sized models. This camera fits in the palm of your hand yet still features Bulb and MX settings, which lets you take multiple exposures by simply hitting the shutter button twice or more.
Fan-Made Pokemon Yellow Remake Gives the Classic Game a 3D Makeover
This fan-made Pokemon Yellow remake gives the 1998 classic a 3D makeover, and while this may sound simple, the process was quite tedious to say the least. Pokebro had to first recreate all of the characters using voxel art before tackling Pokemon Yellow’s Kanto region. The entire process went...
Fan Puts Chris Pratt Into Re-imagined Super Mario Bros. Game Made in Unreal Engine 5
We recently celebrated Super Mario World turning 1-billion-seconds old, now we get a first look at what Chris Pratt would look like in a re-imagined Super Mario Bros. game. Aside from the famous plumber, there are also cameos from Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key as characters in the Mushroom Kingdom.
