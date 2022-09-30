Project managers prepare for potential wind impacts fueled by Ian

ATLANTA — There are multiple high-rise apartment and office construction projects in and around Midtown Atlanta.

While Hurricane Ian’s impacts are expected to minimal in metro area, the wind advisory in effect is something that’s at the top of project managers’ minds.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to multiple job site project managers on Thursday, including Jeff Swanson.

“We are totally prepared for it. We were expecting much worse than this. So, we’re ready for whatever comes our way,” said Swanson.

Swanson is the site safety manager at the construction project for the new SCAD Building on Spring Street in Midtown.

Swanson had been following the weather reports leading up to Hurricane Ian, and he’s been keeping an eye out since its landfall in neighboring Florida and South Carolina.

Swanson said that while buttoning up materials and securing equipment on the construction site is a daily part of the job, gusty winds call for taking extra measures.

“We strap down anything on the roof, strap down anything up high. We make sure the dumpsters are dumped,” said Swanson. “We make sure there no loose debris anywhere. We got a few extra laborers onsite making sure everything is cleaned and no chance of anything blowing off the job site.”

According to Swanson, his crews can prep as much as humanly possible, but if the winds really pick up, all standing buildings — not just construction site — will be fair game.

