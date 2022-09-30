DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — John P. Amacher County Park will be closed Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 to complete paving work of the parking lot. The county says the paving portion is part of an improvement project on the park begun in August. The county says its goal is to have the entire project completed by the week following the repaving portion.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO