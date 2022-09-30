Read full article on original website
High School Soccer Playoffs: Four local teams move on to the second round
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The high school soccer playoffs kicked off on Tuesday across the state. No. 6 Rapid City Stevens hosted No. 11 Pierre in the opening round of the Class ‘AA’ boys soccer playoffs. The Governors grabbed the early lead. But Zack Williams scored on...
LOOK: 33 of our favorite photos from the state tennis tournament and soccer playoffs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Below are photos NewsCenter1 shot on Tuesday from the State ‘A’ Girls Tennis Tournament, as well as, from the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer match against Pierre. Photos from Girls Tennis Tournament and boys soccer.
Check out 11 photos and highlights from the opening day of the State ‘A’ girls tennis tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ girls tennis tournament kicked off Monday in Rapid City. Mitchell has won the last three state titles. However, this year there will be a new champion, as the Kernels moved up to Class ‘AA’. For more results, click...
Two South Dakota schools received $200,000 for mining safety programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today that $985,284 in grants were awarded to 10 education and training programs around the country to support mining safety as part of the Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grant Program. Two colleges in South Dakota were selected for the grant:
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
How you can get started in hunting as an adult
This is a free course for teaching adults, young adults and families how to hunt. Participants learn to purchase proper tags, understand what land they can and can’t use for hunting, learn how to use hunting gear and even process a doe. “You can take somebody who has got...
Looking for a job in education? Here are 7 opportunities available right now at Rapid City Area Schools
RAPID CITY, S.D – Everyone has heard about the shortage of teachers afflicting South Dakota schools, but the need for people extends beyond the classroom. Here are some other positions that the Rapid City School District is looking to fill:. Paraprofessional – $13-$17 hourly. Paraprofessionals are student support...
Things to do: The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend for anyone to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend, starting Friday in the Monument Summit Arena. The event attracts people from across the country, whether it’s dancers, singers, artisans or spectators. With the event having been cancelled the past two years, the Monument hopes for a...
Salvation Army of the Black Hills preparing for annual winter clothes distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Salvation Army is preparing to roll out their annual Coats For Kids drive, set for the beginning of October. Every year, Salvation Army officials prepare hundreds of coats for school-aged children in the Rapid City area from kindergarten all the way through grade 12. And as the fall weather sets in and temperatures continue their downward trends through the remainder of the year, the coats will help keep children warm.
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
Q&A: The Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit ‘Pivot Point’ receives operations grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded a $4 million grant to Pivot Point, the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit. The grant will fund the first 36 months of operations in the new facility, which Pivot Point hopes they can open in November or December this year.
RCPD responding to multi-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. North Street and Eglin Street. The RCPD is also asking everyone to please avoid the area. NewsCenter1 will provide updates when they become available.
Rapid City organizations receive federal funding to continue city-wide outreach efforts
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As part of a nationwide program, the U.S. Department of Justice has selected Rapid City as one of several locations across the country to receive grant funding to prevent crime and community violence. From a $100 million fund, Rapid City received $2 million to further...
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
Big events and winners at Deadwood’s Oktoberfest
DEADWOOD, S.D. — The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce reported that Deadwood had another great party for Oktoberfest 2022. Some of the big events during Oktoberfest 2022 were:. The winners of the Oktoberfest 2022 Beer Barrel Games were also announced:. 1st Place: Team “Drink if You Dür”. 2nd...
Q&A: The Salvation Army needs your help
RAPID CITY, S.D. — You’ve most likely become familiar with the sound of bells rung by volunteers of The Salvation Army during the holiday season. They are starting recruitment for those bell ringers right now. Here are some questions you may have about signing up:. Why do they...
Get to know Max, Rapid City Police Department’s K9 service dog
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Meet Rapid City Police Department’s K9 Max! His handler is Roan Reiman, a patrol officer of over 8 years. Max is trained to find drugs and evidence, as well as people. “I do more nowadays with the proactive side of things, looking for the people that victimize the citizens of the city and the county, looking for the illegal drugs, the significant violent offenders, that type of thing,” Officer Reiman explains.
Fentanyl involved in multi-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Eglin Street and E. North Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash that involved injuries. When police arrived on scene, they saw several vehicles including a grey Toyota Camry...
