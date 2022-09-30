ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two South Dakota schools received $200,000 for mining safety programs

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today that $985,284 in grants were awarded to 10 education and training programs around the country to support mining safety as part of the Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grant Program. Two colleges in South Dakota were selected for the grant:
