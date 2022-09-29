ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rios scores 4 goals to lead Charlotte over Philadelphia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Rios’ four goals to lift Charlotte FC to a win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday by a score of 4-0. With the victory, Charlotte moved to 13-17-2, while the Union fell to 18-5-10. Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA...
