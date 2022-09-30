Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
City of Nederland announced partial North 14th Street closure
NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland announced a road closure for this week. The 100 block of North 14th Street in Nederland is closing until Friday afternoon. The closure is for concrete repairs. Drivers need to take alternate routes to avoid this area.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
Port Arthur News
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
Port Arthur News
LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Image 360 provides Port Arthur Police with special Gift of Life message
Port Arthur Police Department would like to thank Mr. Robert Blackwell and his business, Image 360 Beaumont, for designing and donating the beautiful mobile graphics for several of our patrol vehicles. The Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program offers several services, education and preventative cancer screenings for underserved Texans. It...
Port Arthur News
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
Port Arthur News
Cyclists can chose between scenic trip and extreme ride in upcoming local event
GROVES — When Tour de Groves began nearly a decade ago, the purpose was to showcase more than just the industrial lights of Southeast Texas. “We started it because there’s not a lot of events in this area, and we have a lot to offer,” said Director Barbara Edington. “We have refineries, but we also have beautiful roads and Pleasure Island.”
Port Arthur News
Nederland artists’ “Kaleidoscope of Glass” on display; all sales benefit local arts community
BEAUMONT — The Art Studio, Inc. is hosting an exhibition this month of kiln-formed glass by Ed Esclovon and Eddie Markey. A reception for the exhibit is planned from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Maudee Carron Gallery. The “Kaleidoscope of Glass” exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.
Port Arthur News
LIST — Free Halloween-related events in Mid, South counties
When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:45 p.m. What: This event is for all ages and refreshments will be available. The film is rated PG. When: Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. What: The 9th annual event will include a costume contest, a painted pumpkin contest, food, games and a showing of “The Addams Family 2.” Lawn chairs/blankets for sitting are welcome.
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — A teacher shortage solution is simple and already in place
My dad worked at DuPont in Orange for many years. After a short stint in college, he went to the company, which paid him while they trained him. After six weeks, I believe, my dad was making a good wage and worked there for several decades, helping provide for the family.
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police, FBI respond Monday to fake kidnapping threat at Port Arthur middle school
Local police, school officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded Monday morning to a student kidnapping threat. Ultimately, leaders at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur said authorities determined the issue to be a scam, but only after a serious response. On Monday, Bob Hope Middle School officials...
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Port Arthur News
Darlene Jones
Darlene Jones, 57 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Live...
KFDM-TV
Orange County S.O. investigating death of 20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a pool and died at a hospital, according to information the Orange County Sheriff's Office provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded at about 12:45 p.m....
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
Port Arthur News
Southeast Texas man recovering after losing leg to flesh-eating bacteria
BRIDGE CITY — Carlton “Tater” Abney has grown up in Bridge City near Cow Bayou. For 16 years, his family has lived in a house on the water. So heading out into the bayou on the weekend of Sept. 18 wasn’t unusual. “That one weekend we...
Port Arthur News
Nederland works on ball security, prepares for Santa Fe
NEDERLAND — After a homecoming game to forget, the Nederland Bulldogs are quickly turning their attention to Santa Fe. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Fe. The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 in District 9-5A Division II) are coming off a 45-0 loss to Dayton,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur native Bobby Pickney reflects on career after selection to college’s Hall of Honor
A Port Arthur native and Thomas Jefferson High School graduate is receiving a prestigious honor this month with induction into his college’s Hall of Honor. Bobby Pickney, who graduated from TJ in 2000, went on to play college football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and is being honored at the school Oct. 22.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
