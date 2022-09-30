ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLD-TV

Free to Kill: Victim Risk Assessment is often ignored by judges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a chilling discovery in the case of a Tucson family shot to death in their home last year. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police her husband was capable of killing her and had tried before. That man, John James,...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

University of Arizona professor killed in on-campus shooting; suspect arrested

TUCSON. Ariz. - Officials with the University of Arizona Police Department say a person has died as a result of a shooting that happened on the school's Tucson campus on Oct. 5. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building, home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, for several...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school

MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies in Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died in his cell Monday morning, Oct. 3. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately began trying to save the inmate’s life as they waited for Tucson fire medics to arrive.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Scams on the rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area in response to a...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
TUCSON, AZ

