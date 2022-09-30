Read full article on original website
MPD arrests 15-year-old Marana girl who threatened Maine school
Marana police have arrested a 15-year-old girl who threatened her former school in Maine multiple times.
KOLD-TV
Free to Kill: Victim Risk Assessment is often ignored by judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a chilling discovery in the case of a Tucson family shot to death in their home last year. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police her husband was capable of killing her and had tried before. That man, John James,...
fox10phoenix.com
University of Arizona professor killed in on-campus shooting; suspect arrested
TUCSON. Ariz. - Officials with the University of Arizona Police Department say a person has died as a result of a shooting that happened on the school's Tucson campus on Oct. 5. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building, home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, for several...
PCSD investigates inmates death
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.
KOLD-TV
UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
TPD investigates homicide from September 30
The Tucson Police Department responded to a homicide on Sept. 30. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school
MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
KOLD-TV
Marana police arrest 15-year-old girl for alleged threats against school in Maine
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police arrested a 15-year-old girl who they say allegedly made threats against a school she previously attended in Maine. According to the Marana Police Department, the girl is accused of using an app to send threats to her former school. Maine police said...
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died in his cell Monday morning, Oct. 3. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately began trying to save the inmate’s life as they waited for Tucson fire medics to arrive.
CBS Austin
Police K-9 sniffs out enough fentanyl to kill more than 3 million people, authorities say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon State Police said they seized enough fentanyl during a traffic stop that would kill more than three million people. A trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation in Madras on Friday just after 10 p.m. EDT, authorities noted in a news release they shared on social media.
Five migrants, small child found in car near Douglas
Two people were arrested for smuggling five migrants near Douglas, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing vulnerable woman from the Picture Rocks area. Lizette Martinez, 29, is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what Martinez is...
KOLD-TV
Scams on the rise in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area in response to a...
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
Building dedicated to honor fallen DEA Agent Mike Garbo
Agent Mike Garbo was remembered by the Drug Enforcement Administration and dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the state on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
AZFamily
Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
KOLD-TV
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
