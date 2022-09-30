Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
Another Top-20 B-School Reports An Increase In MBA Applications
It’s a party of three. The Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina is the third B-school this fall to report an increase in MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle — a cycle that saw declines at just about every other U.S. school. Amid a strong...
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
Atomic Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- CB Insights named Atomic to its fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005809/en/ CB Insights recognizes Atomic as a top Fintech 250 company for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
technologynetworks.com
Optibrium Strengthens Global AI Drug Discovery Software Operations With Three Key Appointments
Optibrium has announced three key appointments: Michelle Harrison as Head of Strategic Marketing, Chris Khoury as Associate Director of Business Development, and Imran Ghauri as Business Development Manager. The appointments bring extensive AI and life science expertise and will align global business development and marketing strategies to further develop and commercialise the Company’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies. Driven by recent investment and continued commercial growth, Optibrium plans to double its headcount by the end of 2023, including recruitment for C-suite roles.
techunwrapped.com
Sridhar Iyengar, Zoho: “Unified Business Analytics is a critical success factor for businesses”
In a convulsive economic context like the current one, companies must go digital if they want to remain competitive. According to the report “The Digital Society in Spain 2022” by Fundación Telefónica, only a third of companies with more than 10 employees use some cloud computing service27.7% apply the IoT in their processes and only 1/4 use online sales channels.
ffnews.com
Winner of Phoenix Group’s First Innovation Forum for Customer Engagement and Financial Well-being Announced
Phoenix Group announces that Behavioural Finance is the inaugural winner of its first Innovation Forum. In collaboration with FinTech Scotland and TCS’s Co-Creation and Innovation Network (COIN), the Phoenix Innovation Forum invited FinTech enterprises to develop innovative new tools that improve financial wellbeing, engagement and make a genuine positive impact on customers’ lives.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of MBA Students: Esade MBA Class of 2024
In this edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series, we head to Barcelona to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at Esade. 184 students matriculated in the fall of 2022 at an average age of 30. As a flexible program, students can decide to complete the MBA in 12, 15, or 18 months (most choose the longer one). Thirty-two percent of the new class are women while 97 percent are international. The new Esade MBA Class of 2024 represents 41 nationalities. During their undergraduate years, 46 percent of Esade MBAs earned degrees in economics and management. A quarter had studied engineering. Another 10 percent pursued social sciences majors, follows by eight percent in science and healthcare and five percent in technology.
What every company should learn from Shell’s exemplary CEO succession strategy
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has been the focus of media reports since he declared energy companies would have to pay more taxes going forward. Horacio Villalobos - Corbis - Getty Images) Global energy giant Shell recently announced that Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables, would replace...
Napier Welcomes Industry Leader Julian Clarke to Lead Its Global Corporate Development
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005975/en/ Napier welcomes industry leader Julian Clarke to lead its global corporate development (Graphic: Business Wire)
technode.global
Alpha JWC partners Google and others for SEA founders upgrading program
Indonesia borne venture capital firm Alpha JWC Ventures (Alpha JWC) has announced strategic partnerships formed with Google Asia Pacific (APAC), integrated global communications agency The Hoffman Agency and regional content house Hepmil Creators Network as knowledge partners. The partnerships aim to extend and expand Alpha JWC’s network support to its...
3 Smart Ways the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Using Tech to Empower Their Businesses
Experts reveal how new startups are reaching a global network of investors.
The Executive Leadership Council to Honor 132 Black Scholars with $1.5M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala
The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders has announced that it will award over $1.5M in scholarships to 132 undergraduate and graduate students during its 36th Annual Recognition Gala and fundraising event.
crowdfundinsider.com
PwC Hong Kong Signs Agreement with Metaverse Dev TerraZero Technologies
PwC Hong Kong announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with TerraZero Technologies, Inc. With offices in Vancouver and Los Angeles, TerraZero brings together specialists and entrepreneurs “from blockchain, web3, design, programming, entertainment, marketing and finance backgrounds.”. PwC and TerraZero are “devising a go-to-market strategy to help businesses across...
protocol.com
How Capital One’s own data transformation journey led to the launch of a new software business
Cloud computing has changed the way businesses operate. By delivering services over the internet on demand, cloud computing enables enterprises to grow and adapt quickly and efficiently, with lower costs and simpler operations than on-site infrastructure. But many business leaders aren’t sure where to begin when it comes to migrating...
Uniphore Recognized as Major Contender in Conversational AI by Latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced that Everest Group, a leading strategic research and analyst firm, has recognized its conversational AI and automation platform as a Major Contender in its 2022 “Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005029/en/ Uniphore Recognized as Major Contender in Conversational AI by Latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer
Target Corp. is getting a fresh pair of eyes on its digital business — one of its key growth areas. The discounter hired Prat Vemana to be executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, starting Oct. 31 and reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection Vemana will oversee Target’s digital business, a big job that includes site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product and the company’s third-party marketplace, Target+. Brian Cornell, chief executive officer, said: “Digital continues to be...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Nursing Times
Universities must build on placement innovations seen amid Covid-19
New learning opportunities and placement innovations seen within nursing education during the pandemic must be harnessed on for the future, a senior leader at the Council of Deans for Health (CoDH) has told. Professor Nigel Harrison, chair of the pedagogy and innovation strategic policy group at the council, said universities...
