In this edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series, we head to Barcelona to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at Esade. 184 students matriculated in the fall of 2022 at an average age of 30. As a flexible program, students can decide to complete the MBA in 12, 15, or 18 months (most choose the longer one). Thirty-two percent of the new class are women while 97 percent are international. The new Esade MBA Class of 2024 represents 41 nationalities. During their undergraduate years, 46 percent of Esade MBAs earned degrees in economics and management. A quarter had studied engineering. Another 10 percent pursued social sciences majors, follows by eight percent in science and healthcare and five percent in technology.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO