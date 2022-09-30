Read full article on original website
STI Testing with the Nebraska AIDS Project
Free, anonymous and confidential HIV testing with same-day results. All people 13 years or older are eligible to be tested. Anyone who is sexually active should be tested annually for HIV. ______________________. UPCOMING FREE TESTING DATES. ______________________. NOVEMBER 8, 2022. 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Union, Room 338. NOVEMBER 10,...
COI/COC Disclosure General Training Session
Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom focused on UNL’s annual COI/COC Disclosure process. These training sessions will provide an overview of the COI/COC Disclosure submission process and will allow time for general questions. If you have never completed a COI/COC Disclosure before or have questions about the process, please sign up for one of these sessions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
Nebraska Rep’s ‘ShakesFear’ returns Oct. 13
The Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s “ShakesFear at the Haunted Temple” returns Oct. 13-30 in the Studio Theatre for a scary immersive theatre experience. Learn more about showtimes and ticket information. Shows run every 15 minutes. “ShakesFear is Lincoln’s only haunted attraction, and Halloween is such a perfect time...
African Poetry Book Fund + Prairie Schooner Book Fair
Join the African Poetry Book Fund and Prairie Schooner for a fall book fair on Wednesday, October 5 on UNL’s City Campus, featuring a book signing event by APBF chapbook authors Tryphena Yeboah and Rasaq Malik. From 10 am - 3:00 pm, come browse books published through the African...
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies Traveling Exhibit
This 4-panel traveling exhibit shares historical snapshots of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation, highlighting debates over curriculum, attempts to downgrade the department to a program, and the mutual engagement between campus and community. The banners share archival materials such as newspaper clippings, department documents, and photos, chronicling events from the 1969 campus sit-in to the celebration of the “Omaha 54” student activists 52 years later. The history of the Department of Black Studies had been characterized by constant struggle for survival, but also by the enduring engagement and support of the Omaha Black community. Learn about the civil rights origins of the department, battles for legitimacy in the eyes of the university, the role of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP in the department’s survival, and much more.
From the Archives: Historic columns
In the Sept. 28 State of Our University address, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced a new placement for iconic columns that previously stood at the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. Made of granite cut from a quarry in Colorado, the 28 columns originally stood at the front of Omaha’s Chicago, Burlington...
U.S. Economic Development Administration Celebrating the Heartland Robotics Cluster
U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Craig Buerstatte will be in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Monday, October 3, 2022, to celebrate the Heartland Robotics Cluster, EDA’s American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge winning coalition led by Invest Nebraska Corporation. The coalition was recently...
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School
Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
Pride in the Workplace
3-4:15 p.m. - Casual panel discussions cover topics like navigating the job search, interviewing and career growth. 4:15 p.m. - Networking tips from a career coach. 4:30 p.m. - Networking reception between students and alumni. 5-6 p.m. - Cocktail reception for alumni, allies and friends ages 21+. Appetizers and refreshments...
State of Diversity is Oct. 26
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its fourth-annual State of Diversity from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 26, and registration is now open. This year’s event will be offered in a hybrid format. The in-person experience will be limited to 400 individuals...
Huskers save $7.9M in textbook costs via campus programs
Programs at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have saved students an estimated $7.9 million in textbook costs and replaced 130,405 textbooks with affordable content. The savings are part of multiple affordable textbook programs implemented in 2019 across the University of Nebraska system. Combined, the NU system programs have saved students more than $10 million.
Applications for Rural Fellowship program now open
Summer 2023 will mark the Rural Fellowship program’s 10th anniversary. The seven-week program, housed in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, places college students in Nebraska towns to help create and execute community-improvement projects. For both students and communities, the application window opened...
CAS Inquire
Additional Info: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1aHwKxNEQF2HBI3gTMhT3g. Elizabeth Theiss-Morse’s talk will address respect as a cardinal virtue of democratic citizenship. While most Americans say they believe in civic respect, they do not practice this respect. Giving people civic respect means engaging with the other side’s ideas, rather than simply assuming political opponents are ignorant or stereotyping them based on their vote. At its core, civic respect is about accepting pluralism.
implementing changes to Improve security of university community
Over the summer, Executive Memorandum 16 (EM 16) — the Policy for Responsible Use of University Computers and Information Systems — was signed by Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, and went into effect. Over the next couple of years, Information Technology Services will be...
BroadCAST Webinar w/Musician-Singer John Munson
John Munson is an American musician from Minneapolis, MN. He is a highly regarded bassist, vocalist, and record producer and achieved mainstream success with the power pop group Semisonic in the 1990s (#1 hit single “Closing Time,” 1998). Previously, Munson was a founding member of the psychedelic pop band Trip Shakespeare which featured his operatic vocals and fretless bass guitar playing. He has also performed and recorded with groups The Flops, The Twilight Hours, and with The New Standards, a trio giving jazz arrangements to pop standards.
UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS
A beautiful way to learn. Contact: Emily Levine, (402) 472-6274, elevine2@unl.edu. We’ll be back in Maxwell Arboretum for our October and November tours. Meet at the Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store. Additional Public Info:. Tours are informal with questions and sharing of information. In essence, the...
University to host , flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 10
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and the flu on Oct. 10. The free clinic, which is open to students, faculty and staff, is offered through a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University Health Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity and Ubuntu rooms; and 3 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room.
Husker sophomore in recovery and helping others
Grace McCutcheon, sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, battled with addiction and gave way to some hard times her freshman year, but her recovery journey is not a sad story. “My professors told me to go to Big Red Resilience and Collegiate Recovery Community, and that’s what really changed the...
