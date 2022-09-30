Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Who Almost Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle Shot to Death Downtown
A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Carjacking suspect arrested after barricading himself in Newport Beach home
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening after barricading himself in a home in Newport Beach. The carjacking occurred sometime after 4 p.m. at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Thieves break into Westchester school, steal van
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Thieves stole a van from a special needs school in Westchester, and police Wednesday are looking for two suspects who are suspected of stealing the van, damaging another and stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Security cameras at the Carousel School in Westchester captured two...
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Woman stabbed in Santa Ana, suspect sought
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, according to the Santa Ana police department. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD report deems officer’s training death a `tragic accident’
LOS ANGELES – The death of a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a training exercise was “a tragic accident” that occurred when he and another officer fell to the ground while grappling during a simulation, according to a report released Tuesday by the department’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man charged with using stolen identities for COVID-19 unemployment benefits
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
2urbangirls.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of breaking into San Marino home
SAN MARINO, Calif. – A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home Monday was arrested after being found sitting in the den. San Marino Police Department officers responded about 10:10 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, between Los Robles and Oak Knoll avenues, after an alarm was tripped, according to Sgt. Danny Guttierez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting The post Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A. Identified
A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified today.
Coroner ID's Man Fatally Shot in Drive-By Near South Gate
A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Woman sleeping in parking lot run over and killed by truck
LOS ANGELES – A woman sleeping in a parking lot in Echo Park was run over and killed by a big rig Tuesday, police said. The woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured about 1 a.m. at Alvarado and Montana streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Information on...
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Comments / 0