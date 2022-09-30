NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening after barricading himself in a home in Newport Beach. The carjacking occurred sometime after 4 p.m. at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO