Washington State

KING 5

Amazon sues Washington Department of Labor & Industries over alleged hazards

NEW YORK — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know this Wednesday

Staff at food banks in western Washington have been serving more and more people in recent months. Joy Hollingsworth is part of the Food Access Network Team for Northwest Harvest and said high inflation and supply chain issues are some of the main reasons why. "As food prices continue to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Former Seattle tech worker sentenced for massive 2019 data breach

SEATTLE — The former Seattle tech worker responsible for hacking activity that impacted millions of people in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to time served and five years of probation. Paige Thompson, 37, was convicted of wire fraud and five counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer and damaging...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

NOAA: Breaching lower Snake River dams 'essential' to helping salmon

SEATTLE — Editor’s note: The video above about advocates showing support for the removal of the lower Snake River dams was originally published in July 2022. Breaching the four lower Snake River dams is one of the “essential” steps needed to rebuild the salmon and steelhead populations in the Columbia Basin to “healthy and harvestable levels,” according to a report finalized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KING 5

How much money your city will get from a $518 million opioid settlement

SEATTLE — Half a billion dollars received under a settlement with three opioid distributors must be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the $518 million settlement Monday, along with guidance on how the money can be used and how much cities and counties will receive.
WASHINGTON STATE
Steve Schmidt
KING 5

Seattle’s minimum wage increasing by $1.42 in 2023

SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Seattle will increase to $18.69 on Jan. 1, a jump of $1.42 from the current minimum wage in the city. The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) made the announcement of the annual wage increase Tuesday morning. The increase is required by the city's Minimum Wage Ordinance and reflects the Consumer Price Index inflation rate for the Seattle-Tacoma-Bremerton area.
SEATTLE, WA
#Infrastructure Security#Computer Security#Us Cyber Defense Agency#Americans#Cisa
KING 5

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 7 around 4:15 p.m., the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Washington state's minimum wage to increase $1.25 in 2023

SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level. State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Local food banks are being impacted by inflation, supply chain issues

SEATTLE — At El Centro de la Raza, the marathon begins. Helping hands are preparing bags for food distribution on Thursday. "I would say about 200 to 400 per day, Thursday, and Friday. By the end of the week we need to make more bags each week," said Jason Li who is the Food Bank & Nutrient Program Manager. Li said at the beginning of the year they were serving 100 people a day.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona

SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
