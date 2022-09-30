Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon sues Washington Department of Labor & Industries over alleged hazards
NEW YORK — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations.
5 things to know this Wednesday
Staff at food banks in western Washington have been serving more and more people in recent months. Joy Hollingsworth is part of the Food Access Network Team for Northwest Harvest and said high inflation and supply chain issues are some of the main reasons why. "As food prices continue to...
Former Seattle tech worker sentenced for massive 2019 data breach
SEATTLE — The former Seattle tech worker responsible for hacking activity that impacted millions of people in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to time served and five years of probation. Paige Thompson, 37, was convicted of wire fraud and five counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer and damaging...
NOAA: Breaching lower Snake River dams 'essential' to helping salmon
SEATTLE — Editor’s note: The video above about advocates showing support for the removal of the lower Snake River dams was originally published in July 2022. Breaching the four lower Snake River dams is one of the “essential” steps needed to rebuild the salmon and steelhead populations in the Columbia Basin to “healthy and harvestable levels,” according to a report finalized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
How much money your city will get from a $518 million opioid settlement
SEATTLE — Half a billion dollars received under a settlement with three opioid distributors must be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the $518 million settlement Monday, along with guidance on how the money can be used and how much cities and counties will receive.
Gas prices jump an average of 32 cents a gallon within a week in Washington
SEATTLE — After 14 weeks of declining prices, gas is once again on the rise in Washington state. Right now, the average gallon of regular gas in Washington is $5.32, with the national average being $3.80, according to AAA. AAA said gas prices in the Seattle-Bellevue area are averaging...
Seattle, UW leaders working on solutions after a violent weekend in the University District
SEATTLE — While not on campus grounds, University Way Northeast is very much considered part of the University of Washington (UW). "All the students are back, they're here to learn and have fun and make friends, the restaurants want to thrive, and so we need to make sure safety is a priority," said Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seattle police to add more patrols in the University District following violent weekend
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced on Wednesday that it will be adding more patrols in the University District after a violent weekend. On Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting. On Sunday, three 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were shot outside of a local bar on Brooklyn Avenue Northeast.
Seattle’s minimum wage increasing by $1.42 in 2023
SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Seattle will increase to $18.69 on Jan. 1, a jump of $1.42 from the current minimum wage in the city. The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) made the announcement of the annual wage increase Tuesday morning. The increase is required by the city's Minimum Wage Ordinance and reflects the Consumer Price Index inflation rate for the Seattle-Tacoma-Bremerton area.
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
Report: Seattle’s housing market cooling faster than any other US city
SEATTLE — For the first time in nearly a decade, Seattle's housing market is in flux. The market cooling off faster than any other city in the country, with home prices selling for 2% less in August than in July, according to a recent Redfin report. High mortgage rates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 7 around 4:15 p.m., the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities.
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
Washington state's minimum wage to increase $1.25 in 2023
SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level. State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kent City Council considers camping ban to prevent homeless encampments
KENT, Wash. — Kent City Council discussed a potential camping ban on public property on Tuesday. This comes after one of the largest encampments in unincorporated King County was removed a few months ago, just outside of Kent city limits. Kent City Council is still in the planning phase...
Protesters continue demonstrating against homeless shelter expansion in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE — King County’s plans to expand a shelter near Seattle's Chinatown-International District would provide more space, a sobering center, and behavioral health support. However, some living nearby say there has not been enough community outreach and they have a lot of questions for the county. In the...
Local food banks are being impacted by inflation, supply chain issues
SEATTLE — At El Centro de la Raza, the marathon begins. Helping hands are preparing bags for food distribution on Thursday. "I would say about 200 to 400 per day, Thursday, and Friday. By the end of the week we need to make more bags each week," said Jason Li who is the Food Bank & Nutrient Program Manager. Li said at the beginning of the year they were serving 100 people a day.
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0