BBC

Gloucester Rugby sign Argentina prop Mayco Vivas

Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect. The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New...
RUGBY
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
UEFA

