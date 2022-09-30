ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Wrong-way driver killed in crash along Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road

PEORIA, AZ — A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash after making a U-turn along Loop 101 in Peoria late Tuesday night. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that the crash was reported just after 11 p.m. A vehicle, reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist dead, two minors injured after two-vehicle crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street in Goodyear. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger, both minors, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Stolen bike spawns community-wide bike drive in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately. “Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Smiley. Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, and it all began with a post on Facebook. “I...
MARICOPA, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms

I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria's 2nd Saturdays are back in Old Town Peoria!

Peoria, AZ - The City of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE) announce the return of Second Saturdays. The night market is free to the public and takes place on the second Saturday of each month beginning October 8, 2022, through April 8, 2023. Second Saturdays will take place on Jefferson Street and 83rd Avenue in Old Town Peoria from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?

PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woodside Homes features a new upscale community of homes in Glendale

Woodside Homes is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Your home should be your sanctuary - a space as unique as you are, equipped to help you and your loved ones live a little easier. That's why for more than 40 years, Woodside Homes has gone beyond designing and building beautiful homes in the Southwest and on the West Coast. We're focused on simplifying the home buying process and helping you make the right choice for your priorities and lifestyle.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting most of the city’s customers. The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday. Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said. “I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Terror in Tolleson opens for the Halloween season

TOLLESON, AZ — It's spooky season and "when the lights go out the terror begins" in Tolleson!. Terror in Tolleson, the family-owned and operated Halloween attraction is now open in downtown Tolleson, near 91st Avenue and Van Buren. It comes with several haunted house attractions and a ghost walk...
TOLLESON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Improving mental health resources among Latinos

Talking about mental health needs can be hard and, for Latinos, it's a subject that has long been taboo. But there are efforts to change that and get people the help they need here in the Valley. Suzette Rodriguez is one of the hottest voices on the radio today. She...
PHOENIX, AZ

