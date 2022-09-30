Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Wrong-way driver killed in crash along Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road
PEORIA, AZ — A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash after making a U-turn along Loop 101 in Peoria late Tuesday night. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that the crash was reported just after 11 p.m. A vehicle, reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist dead, two minors injured after two-vehicle crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street in Goodyear. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger, both minors, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
ABC 15 News
One person killed in hit-and-run crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road early Monday morning. When officers arrived they located a man in his 40s lying in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Stolen bike spawns community-wide bike drive in Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately. “Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Smiley. Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, and it all began with a post on Facebook. “I...
ABC 15 News
Student dead, two hospitalized amid possible overdose at Canyon State Academy
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 16-year-old student is dead and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at a Queen Creek school. Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, police and medics were called to Canyon State Academy, near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads, for reports of students having a medical emergency.
ABC 15 News
I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms
I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
ABC 15 News
One person hospitalized after crash involving train near 99th and Grand avenues
SUN CITY, AZ — A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a train and a car Monday. Officials say it happened near 99th and Grand avenues just after 2 p.m. Monday. No other information was released on what led to the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
ABC 15 News
Peoria's 2nd Saturdays are back in Old Town Peoria!
Peoria, AZ - The City of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE) announce the return of Second Saturdays. The night market is free to the public and takes place on the second Saturday of each month beginning October 8, 2022, through April 8, 2023. Second Saturdays will take place on Jefferson Street and 83rd Avenue in Old Town Peoria from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Study finds most drivers do not understand new vehicle safety features
Cars can do a lot these days. If a driver has recently purchased a new vehicle, they are likely aware of how decked out it is with safety features that are meant to make our roads safer. But new research is finding most drivers are not taking the time to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Woodside Homes features a new upscale community of homes in Glendale
Woodside Homes is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Your home should be your sanctuary - a space as unique as you are, equipped to help you and your loved ones live a little easier. That's why for more than 40 years, Woodside Homes has gone beyond designing and building beautiful homes in the Southwest and on the West Coast. We're focused on simplifying the home buying process and helping you make the right choice for your priorities and lifestyle.
ABC 15 News
New Phoenix trash, recycling schedule in effect
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix’s trash and recycling collection day changes are now in effect, impacting most of the city’s customers. The city said last month it would be altering routes to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” to 80% of Phoenix residents who subscribe to trash and recycling service.
ABC 15 News
Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer
PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday. Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said. “I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell...
ABC 15 News
Terror in Tolleson opens for the Halloween season
TOLLESON, AZ — It's spooky season and "when the lights go out the terror begins" in Tolleson!. Terror in Tolleson, the family-owned and operated Halloween attraction is now open in downtown Tolleson, near 91st Avenue and Van Buren. It comes with several haunted house attractions and a ghost walk...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Daily storm threat as temperatures keep trending down
PHOENIX — Storm chances are sticking around across Arizona!. The area of low pressure that brought widespread, strong storms on Monday will linger just east of our state before moving back toward the west-southwest on Thursday. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood alerts in place as storm chances go up across Arizona
PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview. On average, Phoenix sees its last triple-digit day by Oct. 5. It'll still be warm each day in the Valley, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First fall storm system keeps storm chances around all week
PHOENIX — After powerful storms hit the state on Monday, the storm threat is not done!. As an area of low pressure continues to move through our state, we'll see chances for storms favor locations in eastern Arizona. This area of low pressure will then begin to move back...
ABC 15 News
Improving mental health resources among Latinos
Talking about mental health needs can be hard and, for Latinos, it's a subject that has long been taboo. But there are efforts to change that and get people the help they need here in the Valley. Suzette Rodriguez is one of the hottest voices on the radio today. She...
Comments / 0