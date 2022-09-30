Hay Springs, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

CHADRON – The Guzman Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. The Family Tree Award is presented annually to families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.

