Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow right field, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.

