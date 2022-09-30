Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay-Boston Runs
Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow right field, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.
Toronto-Baltimore Runs
Blue jays second. Danny Jansen flies out to deep left field to Ryan McKenna. Cavan Biggio flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Gabriel Moreno singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right field. Gabriel Moreno to second. Otto Lopez singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Gabriel Moreno scores. Bradley Zimmer called out on strikes.
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner walks. Franmil Reyes caught stealing third. P.J. Higgins walks. David Bote homers to right field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. 3...
This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter
1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year. 1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over...
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought it...
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title
Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
