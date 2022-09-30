Read full article on original website
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Carlos Santana to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Elvin Rodriguez.
Toronto-Baltimore Runs
Blue jays second. Danny Jansen flies out to deep left field to Ryan McKenna. Cavan Biggio flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Gabriel Moreno singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right field. Gabriel Moreno to second. Otto Lopez singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Gabriel Moreno scores. Bradley Zimmer called out on strikes.
Tampa Bay-Boston Runs
Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez homers to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow right field, Isaac Paredes to Ji-Man Choi.
Kansas City-Cleveland Runs
Royals first. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Bobby Witt Jr. called out on strikes. Vinnie Pasquantino homers to right field. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 0. Guardians first. Steven Kwan strikes out on a foul tip. Amed Rosario...
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez walks. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez to second. Nick Gordon flies out to deep left field to Mark Payton. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave doubles to left field. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner singles to center field. Jake Cave scores. Jermaine Palacios homers to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Caleb Hamilton strikes out swinging.
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees second. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Oswald Peraza walks. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Oswald Peraza to third. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka singles to right field. Jose Trevino to second. Oswald Peraza scores. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2...
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner walks. Franmil Reyes caught stealing third. P.J. Higgins walks. David Bote homers to right field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. 3...
This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter
1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year. 1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over...
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Freeman (47). HR_Tovar (1), Freeman (21), T.Turner (21), Bellinger (19). HBP_Almonte (Bouchard), Ferguson (Rodgers). Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor. T_2:44. A_37,514 (56,000).
