nbc16.com
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
nbc16.com
Hundred Acre Wood recreation project moves forward in Coquille
COQUILLE, Ore. — Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood of Coquille will be opportunities for one and all in the city to hike, bike, and get their bodies moving minutes from home. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty says it's a community backed project. "It's for all ages, our families, even...
nbc16.com
Neighbors want answers in North Bend home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
nbc16.com
Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
nbc16.com
72-year-old hunter lost in Lane County woods located, transported to hospital
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A 72-year-old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of...
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
nbc16.com
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
YONCALLA DUPLEX UNIT A COMPLETE LOSS IN FIRE
A duplex unit in Yoncalla is a complete loss following a fire Monday night. David Adkisson of North Douglas County Fire and EMS said crews were called to the fire at about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Cedar Street. Adkisson said nearby volunteer firefighters were first on scene to provide a size up of the situation and establish command of the scene for incoming units.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROSEBURG TUESDAY EVENING
There was a two-vehicle accident in Roseburg Tuesday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a juvenile driver allegedly ran a red light with her pickup while turning west on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard from Northeast Stephens Street. That caused a crash with an SUV which was traveling south on Northeast Stephens Street.
nbc16.com
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
nbc16.com
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
nomadlawyer.org
Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
nbc16.com
12-person jury to hear case of hit-and-run that occurred at North Bend mall
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the woman accused of the hit and run death of a man in a North Bend Mall parking lot. On March 22nd, police say 31-year-old Kelsey Culver allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while exiting the Mini Pet Mart parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
nbc16.com
Favorable weather conditions continue to help fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 120,855 acres and 34% containment. In West Zone operations of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the weather conditions after the east winds had calmed. They continued to monitor and strengthen containment lines along the northwestern edge of the fire.
nbc16.com
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
pnwag.net
Bird Flu Confirmed In Oregon’s Douglas County
On Friday, the USDA confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial flock in Oregon’s Douglas County. The flock included approximately 25 birds, a mix of chickens, ducks, and geese. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products from their property therefore federal guidelines do not require a quarantine.
nbc16.com
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
