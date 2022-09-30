Read full article on original website
Salukis score late-goal to earn 2-1 win at Evansville
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (5-3-2) earned a thrilling, 2-1, win on Sunday at Evansville after scoring the game-winner in the final two minutes. "I thought it was a hard-fought win on the road against a team that were in the final last year," head coach Craig Roberts said. "We really fought until the very end and succeeded in getting that final goal."
Football tops Illinois State, 19-14, for third-straight win
NORMAL, Ill. — A clutch fourth-down sack by Richie Hagarty helped Southern Illinois preserve a 19-14 win over Illinois State on Saturday and extend SIU's win streak to three games. The No. 19-ranked Salukis (3-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 19-0 halftime lead, but the Redbirds (2-2, 1-1) scored...
Salukis drop three-set decision to UNI
CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois volleyball fell to the University of Northern Iowa in a three-set match (6-25, 20-25, 20-25) Saturday night at Davies Gym. The Salukis move to 9-7 (2-2 MVC) on the season. The Salukis struggled with the Panthers defense at the net, as UNI tallied 9...
SIU falls to Drake in four sets
CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois volleyball team fell to the Drake Bulldogs in four sets (28-30, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25) Friday night. With the loss, the Salukis move to 9-6 (2-1 MVC) while the Bulldogs improve to 11-5 (2-1 MVC). SIU fought its way back in the first set after...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
This 3.3-acre estate is considered one of the most recognizable homes in Centralia.
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler
UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
2 arrested after 1 killed in shooting in Dix
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
2 juveniles hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, Sept. 28. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they were 15 and 17 years old. MCSO responded to the call at 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old...
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
