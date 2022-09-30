Even though its subject is incredibly engaging, “Loving Highsmith” falls short on actually delivering much in the way of depth or complexity to an enigmatic author. “Loving Highsmith” is the latest documentary feature from Swiss director Eva Vitija. The movie chronicles the life and times of Patricia Highsmith, the lesbian author behind classics like “The Price of Salt,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Strangers on a Train.” Highsmith’s story is told through her friends, family, lovers and private diaries.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO