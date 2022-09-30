Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
New safety protocols in place after Oakland school shooting
One of the schools involved in last week's Oakland school shooting on the King Estates campus reopened on Wednesday. Administrators have promised security changes and transparency.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's violence prevention chief discusses plan to cope with shootings
OAKLAND - Weeks of violence in Oakland are taking a toll on residents, on police, and on the Department of Violence Prevention, a department tackling a big issue with a small staff. The department's chief Guillermo Cespedes says the number of homicides has spiked. "This is different from anything I've...
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones mourn shooting deaths of Berkeley brothers
BERKELEY, Calif. - Tears and heartbreak at a candlelight vigil for two Berkeley teenagers who were shot and killed at a house party over the weekend. Hundreds came out Monday to honor 15-year-old Angel and 17-year-old Jazy Sotelo Garcia.The brothers were students at Berkeley high school. Monday’s vigil was held...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention plans to hire more staff
Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention has been working overtime trying to respond to the recent homicides. We spoke with the understaffed department's chief about strategy and plans going forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of Oakland daycare says business vandalized 4 times and city adding to problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of Starlite Child Development Center in Oakland said his daycare business has been vandalized several times so far this year. John Wong said he's cleaned up each time. But in a matter of days, someone will vandalize the building again. He said the city of...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigate city's 100th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. - One man is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park. Family identified the victim as 60-year-old Luis J. Truehill. Police said the slaying...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland records 100th homicide this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park. Police union officials said one person died in the shooting, which would be the 100th...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 60, shot dead in Oakland while confronting catalytic-converter thieves
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday while confronting catalytic-converter thieves outside his home in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Family members identified the victim as Arturo Coronado, 60. "You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" asked Coronado's daughter Amalya Love through tears.
KTVU FOX 2
Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said Wednesday afternoon that officers are responding to the Sunvalley Shopping Center and they are asking people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate. More information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Police release surveillance video of Oakland School shooting
Police in Oakland released surveillance video from the moment when shooters made their way on to an Oakland school campus. The video shows the shooters leaving campus quickly after entering.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Berkeley High brothers shot and killed at Oakland house party
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland house party largely attended by teens turned deadly on Saturday when gunfire erupted inside a home. Two brothers, both Berkeley High School students, were shot and killed at a house on the 950 block of Apgar Street, just before 10 p.m in the Longfellow neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man who is city's 100th homicide victim of 2022 is remembered a father, grandfather, generous neighbor
Family members say Oakland's 100th homicide victim is Louis Truehill, who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Oakland, just one block from his home in West Oakland. Relatives said he had been struggling to overcome a cancer diagnosis and had just celebrated his 60th birthday last month.
Men arrested on suspicion of practicing target shooting in San Pablo park
San Pablo police arrested two men suspected of practicing target shooting in Davis Park early Tuesday. ShotSpotter technology alerted police to 5 gunshots at the San Pablo park, which was “especially concerning” as the park is near homes, police said. Officers arrived within second and stopped two men...
KTVU FOX 2
Asbestos found in gym at North Bay high school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - The presence of asbestos has been detected in a high school gym in Fairfield, school officials announced Wednesday. Workers found a substance that could possibly be asbestos while conducting maintenance on part of the Armijo High School gym after examining a deteriorated piece of the wall. The substance tested positive for asbestos and the gym was closed "immediately," according to the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD).
KTVU FOX 2
State building evacuated in Oakland after 'suspicious package' found
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state building in Oakland was evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said there was a danger to people outside the building, located in downtown Oakland. Just before noon, a swarm of law enforcement officers descended upon the...
Comments / 1