19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post.

Professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft, and food vendors will all be in attendance.

Expect to see free entertainment on the festival stage throughout the day.

Admission and parking are free.

