Storm coverage: Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod
Remnants of Ian continue finally moving out but not without some last parting shots to Cape Cod. 7:10 PM: 270 Eversource customers without power in Dennis from lightning. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT…. At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking...
Joint Base Migrant Shelter Expected to Wrap Up Soon
BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts officials anticipate that the shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod set up for migrants who were recently flown to Martha’s Vineyard will wrap up by the upcoming weekend. Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that of the 49 people brought to the base after arriving on...
Cape Cod’s Housing Market Slows Down After Two-Year Boom
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave an update on Cape Cod property sales and how the slowing market could affect local budgets moving forward. “The trend is things are slowing down,” said Register of Deeds Jack Meade at a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.
Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping
BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.
Strong Cranberry Crop Expected Despite Drought
HYANNIS – Despite ongoing drought conditions across the Cape Cod region and beyond, cranberry growers say they do not expect any shortage in crop this year. Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director Brian Wick said that yields will be as expected, but the higher-than-average heat and low precipitation this summer is a challenge more common as the effects of climate change are felt.
