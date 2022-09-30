ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Student-run organizations unable to access 700 Beacon Street

700 Beacon Street, a meeting place and rehearsal space for student-run organizations at Boston University, is closed until further notice. BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email he did not know when, or if, student groups will be able to rehearse or use the space at 700 Beacon Street.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Wu to sign executive order to improve approval process for affordable housing access

Mayor Michelle Wu announced last Thursday she would sign an executive order to expedite the approval process for affordable housing developments, possibly halving the time it takes to approve a development. The executive order will overhaul the zoning code, fast track affordable housing in department review processes and form a...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

End of pandemic restrictions restores connections for BU Symphony Orchestra

In sleek, black attire, around one hundred musicians in the Boston University Symphony Orchestra fanned across the stage of the Tsai Performance Center for a booming season-opening performance of Brahms, Sibelius and Dvořák. Friday evening’s concert coincided with alumni weekend, which Director of Orchestral Activities and Master Lecturer...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
Daily Free Press

Former Northeastern employee charged with creating hoax over campus explosion

A former Northeastern University employee was arrested today in San Antonio, Texas on charges of staging the package explosion on Sept. 13 and providing false information to the police. Jason Duhaime, former new technology manager and director of the immersive media lab at Northeastern, was charged on “one count of...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BU StuGov supports Grad Student Union, hears cabinet updates

Boston University Student Government heard cabinet updates and endorsed the Boston University Graduate Student Union in a meeting Monday night. After a presentation explaining a possible upcoming constitutional change, cabinet leaders shared their summer updates. This was the first presentation of the Sexual Assault Prevention department, which began meeting this...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

GALLERY: Terriers win 8-2 in hockey season-opener against Bentley

Starting the hockey season strong, the Terriers defeated Bentley University 8-2 during the season opening game at Agganis Arena on Oct. 1. The Terriers scored three goals within the first seven minutes, holding that lead throughout the game as they scored a total of four goals in the first period, two in the both second and third periods.
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy