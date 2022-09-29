Read full article on original website
Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"— but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump,...
Biden visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona: ‘I’m committed to this island’
President Biden on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico to survey the federal response to last month’s Hurricane Fiona, which ravaged an island that is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria. “I'm committed to this island,” Biden said in Ponce, Puerto Rico. “You deserve every bit of help this...
Florida Delegation Breaks on Party Lines Over Measure Funding Federal Government Through December
Last week, Congress passed a temporary funding measure that includes more aid to Ukraine and ensures there would not be a federal shutdown this week. The U.S. Senate passed the measure on a 72-23 vote. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., did not vote due to the hurricane that impacted Florida last week while U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., voted against it. The U.S. House passed the measure on a 230-201 vote with 10 Republicans joining the Democratic majority to support it with party lines holding firm in the Florida delegation. The bill keeps the federal government funded through the middle of December.
Prosecutors: Oath Keepers leader, rioters planned to violently block transfer of power on Jan. 6
The leader and members of the Oath Keepers militia group were prepared to engage in serious violence after the November 2020 election to try to block Joe Biden from taking office as U.S. president, a prosecutor told a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the first day of the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other Jan. 6, 2021, rioters linked to the far-right group.
Fact check: Archives agency transferred 30 million unclassified Obama records to Chicago
The claim: Barack Obama took 33 million documents, many of which are classified, to Chicago. Former President Donald Trump has relentlessly denounced the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8 as part of an investigation into whether he illegally removed classified documents from the White House. Among his...
Column: Putin's threat of a nuclear strike on Ukraine may not be a bluff. What do we do now?
After weeks of reverses, Russia’s army is still losing ground in the battlefields of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin’s response, characteristically, has been to escalate on other fronts. Putin expanded the military draft, announcing a call-up of 300,000 reservists and prompting an exodus of Russian men to neighboring countries.
The greatest welfare kings and queens of white history
OPINION: Brett Favre’s alleged welfare fraud places him on a long list of white scammers who stole from Black people to make themselves rich. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio. After retiring...
Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'
Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said Trump had sent "assassination instructions" about McConnell. Jennings said "every Republican ought to be able to say" that Trump's post was "beyond the pale." "This is bad for the party," Jennings said. Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said "every Republican" should be able to disavow former...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 13: ‘Who’s Rico?’
In the thirteenth episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury," get to know RICO Act, and how it's been used by Fulton County prosecutors in recent years.
Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home. "The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss...
Mehdi Hasan claims Republicans have been rushing to congratulate 'neo-fascist' future leader of Italy
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan ripped into Republican lawmakers Sunday on The Mehdi Hasan Show, claiming some have been rushing to congratulate Giorgia Meloni, who will soon become the first female prime minister of Italy. Meloni once praised former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, and is a member of the political party formed by supporters of Mussolini after his death.
