Last week, Congress passed a temporary funding measure that includes more aid to Ukraine and ensures there would not be a federal shutdown this week. The U.S. Senate passed the measure on a 72-23 vote. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., did not vote due to the hurricane that impacted Florida last week while U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., voted against it. The U.S. House passed the measure on a 230-201 vote with 10 Republicans joining the Democratic majority to support it with party lines holding firm in the Florida delegation. The bill keeps the federal government funded through the middle of December.

