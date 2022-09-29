ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"— but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Breaks on Party Lines Over Measure Funding Federal Government Through December

Last week, Congress passed a temporary funding measure that includes more aid to Ukraine and ensures there would not be a federal shutdown this week. The U.S. Senate passed the measure on a 72-23 vote. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., did not vote due to the hurricane that impacted Florida last week while U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., voted against it. The U.S. House passed the measure on a 230-201 vote with 10 Republicans joining the Democratic majority to support it with party lines holding firm in the Florida delegation. The bill keeps the federal government funded through the middle of December.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Prosecutors: Oath Keepers leader, rioters planned to violently block transfer of power on Jan. 6

The leader and members of the Oath Keepers militia group were prepared to engage in serious violence after the November 2020 election to try to block Joe Biden from taking office as U.S. president, a prosecutor told a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the first day of the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other Jan. 6, 2021, rioters linked to the far-right group.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
AOL Corp

The greatest welfare kings and queens of white history

OPINION: Brett Favre’s alleged welfare fraud places him on a long list of white scammers who stole from Black people to make themselves rich. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio. After retiring...
NFL
AOL Corp

Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said Trump had sent "assassination instructions" about McConnell. Jennings said "every Republican ought to be able to say" that Trump's post was "beyond the pale." "This is bad for the party," Jennings said. Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said "every Republican" should be able to disavow former...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
WANE 15

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
LOTTERY
AOL Corp

Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home. "The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Hurricanes#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#Democrats#Republican#Floridians#Fox News#The White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy