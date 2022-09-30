ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Villar in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wynns in the 8th. c-flied out for Bart in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Slater in the 8th. 1-ran for Machado in the 6th. E_Villar (7), Kim (9). LOB_San Francisco 4, San Diego 9. 2B_Profar (36), Kim (29)....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_McNeil, New York, .326; Freeman, Los Angeles, .322; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .317; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .280; Hoerner, Chicago, .280; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 106;...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Porterville Recorder

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

E_Gordon (9), Abreu (11). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR_Palacios (1), Andrus (9). SB_Andrus (11). SF_Cave (2). IPHRERBBSO. Minnesota. Winder L,4-621-354412. Sanchez12-334300. Moran200003. Pagán100002. J.López100001. Chicago. Giolito W,11-9722224. Diekman100001. Ruiz111112. HBP_Giolito 2 (Gordon,Miranda), Winder (Abreu). WP_Winder.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

National League Glance

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0

DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR_Nimmo (16), Lindor (26), McNeil (9), Gore (1). SF_Canha (4). IPHRERBBSO. Washington. Espino L,0-91-357720. Garrett12-320012. Thompson110001. Harvey100011. Cishek110001. Edwards Jr.111102. Finnegan110011. Ramírez110000. New York. Walker41-3400010. Nogosek W,1-122-330006. Megill220001. Umpires_Home, Angel...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Anaheim131—5 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Spence), 11:06 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Klingberg, Regenda), 13:56. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Jones (Bench Penalty), 7:06; Lemieux, LA (Roughing), 7:06; Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 10:04. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2, 2:16. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Grundstrom), 2:49. 5,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Vanover
Person
David Rackley
Porterville Recorder

Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
BASEBALL
Porterville Recorder

Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Postseason Baseball Glance

Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
BASEBALL
Porterville Recorder

American League Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Dodgers#Umpires#L A Dodgers 5#Smith#Sf Vargas#Kimbrel H#A 35
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

A-lined out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 8th. E_DeJong (7), Castillo (9), Oviedo (1). LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Nootbaar (16), Edman (31), Castillo 2 (13). 3B_Andújar (1). RBIs_Edman (57), Arenado (103), Castro (27), Castillo (29), Bae (6), Newman (24). SB_Edman (32). S_Delay.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Easton McGee off waivers from Tampa Bay. DETROIT LIONS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriquez to Toledo (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with field manager Phil Nevin on a...
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Penalties_Roy, LV (Hooking), 10:46. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Penalties_Carcone, ARI (Hooking), 6:45; Cotter, LV (Slashing), 9:10; Kolyachonok, ARI (Roughing), 16:23; Pachal, LV (Roughing), 16:23; Carcone, ARI (Roughing), 16:23.
NHL
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter

1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year. 1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy