Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Villar in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wynns in the 8th. c-flied out for Bart in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Slater in the 8th. 1-ran for Machado in the 6th. E_Villar (7), Kim (9). LOB_San Francisco 4, San Diego 9. 2B_Profar (36), Kim (29)....
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_McNeil, New York, .326; Freeman, Los Angeles, .322; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .317; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .280; Hoerner, Chicago, .280; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 106;...
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
E_Gordon (9), Abreu (11). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR_Palacios (1), Andrus (9). SB_Andrus (11). SF_Cave (2). IPHRERBBSO. Minnesota. Winder L,4-621-354412. Sanchez12-334300. Moran200003. Pagán100002. J.López100001. Chicago. Giolito W,11-9722224. Diekman100001. Ruiz111112. HBP_Giolito 2 (Gordon,Miranda), Winder (Abreu). WP_Winder.
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0
DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR_Nimmo (16), Lindor (26), McNeil (9), Gore (1). SF_Canha (4). IPHRERBBSO. Washington. Espino L,0-91-357720. Garrett12-320012. Thompson110001. Harvey100011. Cishek110001. Edwards Jr.111102. Finnegan110011. Ramírez110000. New York. Walker41-3400010. Nogosek W,1-122-330006. Megill220001. Umpires_Home, Angel...
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4
Anaheim131—5 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Spence), 11:06 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Klingberg, Regenda), 13:56. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Jones (Bench Penalty), 7:06; Lemieux, LA (Roughing), 7:06; Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 10:04. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2, 2:16. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Grundstrom), 2:49. 5,...
Baseball Expanded Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Postseason Baseball Glance
Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
American League Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
A-lined out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 8th. E_DeJong (7), Castillo (9), Oviedo (1). LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Nootbaar (16), Edman (31), Castillo 2 (13). 3B_Andújar (1). RBIs_Edman (57), Arenado (103), Castro (27), Castillo (29), Bae (6), Newman (24). SB_Edman (32). S_Delay.
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Trio of Red Sox make their possible goodbyes in season finale
The crowd of fans that braved a cold, damp October night at Fenway didn’t just say farewell to the team until the spring, they made what might have been their final goodbyes with a trio of long-tenured Red Sox. While Dennis Eckersley states that he will assuredly return to...
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Easton McGee off waivers from Tampa Bay. DETROIT LIONS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriquez to Toledo (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with field manager Phil Nevin on a...
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Penalties_Roy, LV (Hooking), 10:46. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Penalties_Carcone, ARI (Hooking), 6:45; Cotter, LV (Slashing), 9:10; Kolyachonok, ARI (Roughing), 16:23; Pachal, LV (Roughing), 16:23; Carcone, ARI (Roughing), 16:23.
This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter
1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year. 1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over...
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver...
