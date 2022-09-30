Read full article on original website
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man in court accused of schoolgirl's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been...
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack
A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Further murder arrests after stabbing outside Coventry mosque
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing outside a Coventry mosque. Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found injured after officers were called to reports of a fight outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute just after 21:00 BST on Sunday. He died a...
New chilling clue in Debbie Collier case after cops release image of her rented van taken moments before murder
A NEW chilling clue has been revealed in the Debbie Collier case after police released an image of her rented van moments before her murder. Collier’s Chrysler Pacifica was seen on traffic cameras by Tallulah Falls School in Georgia at 2.17pm on Saturday, September 10. Just a few miles...
Shock details emerge in Debbie Collier case as dark past of mom of daughter’s boyfriend is revealed among new updates
THE mother of a self-described "suspect" in the mysterious murder of Debbie Collier was arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking and selling crystal meth, The U.S. Sun can reveal. Vickie Lynn Terrell - the mother of Debbie's daughter's boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich - was caught red-handed attempting...
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Sean Fox murder: CCTV of suspects at scene of 'ruthless execution'
Police investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have released CCTV footage of two suspects who were caught on camera at the scene of the shooting. Mr Fox, 42, was shot dead in front of customers in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon. Det...
BBC
Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail. Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding. The 31-year-old...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen
A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station. Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court. The court was shown footage filmed by the teenager outside Merthyr Tydfil police...
BBC
Police warning as man gives biscuits to Southampton school children
Police are patrolling an area at school drop-off and pick-up times after a man was reported to have handed out biscuits to children. It happened at Netley Abbey Junior in Southampton on Tuesday. Hampshire Constabulary said a man approached a group of children at the school at lunchtime and offered...
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
BBC
Man dies and woman injured after attack at County Kerry funeral
A man has died and a woman has been injured following a fatal assault in County Kerry. The incident took place at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee. Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported they were husband and wife and had been attending a family funeral. Gardaí (Irish police)...
BBC
Uttarakhand avalanche: At least 10 dead and dozens missing in Indian Himalayas
At least 10 people have been killed and many more are missing after an avalanche struck a team of mountaineers high in the Indian Himalayas. The 34 trainees and seven instructors were practising navigation when they were hit on their descent from a peak in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
