Public Safety

BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man in court accused of schoolgirl's murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been...
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC

Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack

A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
BBC

St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17

A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC

Further murder arrests after stabbing outside Coventry mosque

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing outside a Coventry mosque. Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found injured after officers were called to reports of a fight outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute just after 21:00 BST on Sunday. He died a...
BBC

Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim

A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC

St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country

Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen

A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station. Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court. The court was shown footage filmed by the teenager outside Merthyr Tydfil police...
BBC

Police warning as man gives biscuits to Southampton school children

Police are patrolling an area at school drop-off and pick-up times after a man was reported to have handed out biscuits to children. It happened at Netley Abbey Junior in Southampton on Tuesday. Hampshire Constabulary said a man approached a group of children at the school at lunchtime and offered...
BBC

Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS

