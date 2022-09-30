ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Gloucester Rugby sign Argentina prop Mayco Vivas

Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect. The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New...
RUGBY
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY

