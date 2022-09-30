Read full article on original website
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack
A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash
A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another. A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said. Passenger Daniel Fallows,...
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC
Further murder arrests after stabbing outside Coventry mosque
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing outside a Coventry mosque. Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found injured after officers were called to reports of a fight outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute just after 21:00 BST on Sunday. He died a...
BBC
Jessica Lawson drowning: Teachers felt pain 'similar to family'
The father of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip left court after a lawyer suggested the supervising teachers felt pain "similar" to her family. Jessica Lawson, who attended Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in July 2015 when a plastic pontoon overturned.
BBC
Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail. Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding. The 31-year-old...
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr: 'I was shocked when I was diagnosed with MS'
"I was shocked with what I was diagnosed with," said David Purnell. Mr Purnell, 47, from Anglesey, said he felt doctors did not believe him as he told them about his issues. He was referred to services in England by Betsi Cadwaladr health board and eventually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
