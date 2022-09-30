Read full article on original website
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth. Sabina is volunteering at Glasgow High School with Camerin Garmon’s 9th grade class teaching JA Personal Finance. This high school curriculum explores the fundamental elements of personal finances: earnings, saving and investing, budgeting, credit, risk management, and giving. Students apply these elements to a personal financial plan that allows them to set specific goals for their lifelong financial needs and desired quality of life. Sabina’s favorite thing about JA “is the impact it makes on students in our communities – it can truly change the trajectory of their lives. The material is 100% applicable to the “real world” and the more students learn and choose to apply to their lives, the better off they will be not only financially but also overall.” She also said, “Volunteering with Junior Achievement is one of my favorite ways to serve the community. As a classroom volunteer at both the middle and high school levels, I see students connecting the material to their lives each and every class. The “real world” connections inspire them to apply the knowledge and skills they learn to create lives they love and are proud of. I truly believe Junior Achievement changes the trajectory of students for the better!”
WBKO
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wouldn’t be fall in Bowling Green without the annual scarecrow trail at Lost River Cave. The park’s 11th annual trail is looking to be the biggest yet, with over 95 scarecrows. All the scarecrows are provided by local businesses in the hopes...
WBKO
Duncan Hines Days making 2023 comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Duncan Hines Days is returning June 5-11 in 2023. The Duncan Hines Days will include a Restaurant Week, highlighting the best of Southern Kentucky eats and drinks, culminating with a multi-day, multi-venue, weekend festival of events around the community showcasing the best in Southern Kentucky entertainment and travel.
WBKO
WKU police celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Police Department celebrated National “Coffee with a Cop” at Downing Student Union Wednesday morning. The annual event is held to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community the officers serve every day. Establishing a positive relationship between the community and police helps break down barriers and opens doors for communication outside of crises.
WBKO
New trolley arrives in Bowling Green, not available for historic rides until next year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest addition to Bowling Green tourism is here, the trolley is now at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Bobby Rabold, a board member at the Railpark, says the trolley should be running next year for its historic route through Bowling Green including the Corvette Museum, the Railpark, and Western Kentucky University.
WBKO
VIDEO: Women’s Fund Dinner set for Oct. 18 in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky is hosting their annual Women’s Fund Dinner in Bowling Green on Oct. 18. The dinner will be at the Knicely Conference Center and will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Women’s Fund of South Central...
WBKO
3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Megan's Mobile Grocery
Check out the Cave Country Trail Challenge, registration is open till midnight of October 31st!. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct 18th. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct...
WBKO
eBay Motors ‘Parts of America’ tour stops in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The eBay Motors “Parts of America” tour made a pit stop in Bowling Green Tuesday night. They appeared at the “Cruising for a Cure” community car show at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on Scottsville Road. The tour is a cross-court...
k105.com
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home
A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
WBKO
Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District will host a Food Truck Frenzy Oct. 10-14 to support United Way’s “Feed The Need” program. Five food trucks will participate in the frenzy hosted in the parking lot of Warren Water located at 523 US 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the month, Lauren Bright
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
theloganjournal.com
Festival Little Miss Pageant ages 7 and up winners named, pictured
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Little Mister & Miss Pageant took place at deGraffenreid Auditorium. 49 children, ages birth-12 competed in the pageant, based on their age category. Winners among the girls over six years old are as follows:. Girls 7-8 Years: 1st Place...
WBKO
New ramp built at I-165 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of the William Natcher Parkway to Interstate 65 just became safer with new upgrades. The project was a reconstruction of I-165 at Exit 33 at Cromwell in Butler County. This took out the old Toll Booth Plaza cloverleaf ramps, and reconstructed new ramps...
WBKO
“Scott Waste” clears up Bowling Green resident’s recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recently, a contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On August 1st the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on August 12th the company implemented a rule-that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
WBKO
Graves Gilbert Clinic hosts drive thru vaccine clinic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic’s annual drive thru flu clinic returns this year to offer residents a fast, convenient and safe way to get vaccinated. Vaccinations can be received at their main location, 201 Park Street, through Oct. 21 or their Family Care Center, 2724 Nashville Road, Oct.17-28.
WBKO
KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament taking place at Bowling Green County Club
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament officially began at the Bowling Green Country Club. Ben Davenport of Bowling Green and Jacob Lang of Greenwood are currently tied for 6th, shooting at 72. Davenport shot 5 birdies, 9 pars...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Residential Burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the early morning hours of Tuesday September 20th, 2022 an unknown suspect is seen peering into and trying to open a window of a home near WKU’s campus. He was seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the area. The...
