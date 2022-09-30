ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth. Sabina is volunteering at Glasgow High School with Camerin Garmon’s 9th grade class teaching JA Personal Finance. This high school curriculum explores the fundamental elements of personal finances: earnings, saving and investing, budgeting, credit, risk management, and giving. Students apply these elements to a personal financial plan that allows them to set specific goals for their lifelong financial needs and desired quality of life. Sabina’s favorite thing about JA “is the impact it makes on students in our communities – it can truly change the trajectory of their lives. The material is 100% applicable to the “real world” and the more students learn and choose to apply to their lives, the better off they will be not only financially but also overall.” She also said, “Volunteering with Junior Achievement is one of my favorite ways to serve the community. As a classroom volunteer at both the middle and high school levels, I see students connecting the material to their lives each and every class. The “real world” connections inspire them to apply the knowledge and skills they learn to create lives they love and are proud of. I truly believe Junior Achievement changes the trajectory of students for the better!”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wouldn’t be fall in Bowling Green without the annual scarecrow trail at Lost River Cave. The park’s 11th annual trail is looking to be the biggest yet, with over 95 scarecrows. All the scarecrows are provided by local businesses in the hopes...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Duncan Hines Days making 2023 comeback

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Duncan Hines Days is returning June 5-11 in 2023. The Duncan Hines Days will include a Restaurant Week, highlighting the best of Southern Kentucky eats and drinks, culminating with a multi-day, multi-venue, weekend festival of events around the community showcasing the best in Southern Kentucky entertainment and travel.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WBKO

WKU police celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Police Department celebrated National “Coffee with a Cop” at Downing Student Union Wednesday morning. The annual event is held to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community the officers serve every day. Establishing a positive relationship between the community and police helps break down barriers and opens doors for communication outside of crises.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Women’s Fund Dinner set for Oct. 18 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky is hosting their annual Women’s Fund Dinner in Bowling Green on Oct. 18. The dinner will be at the Knicely Conference Center and will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Women’s Fund of South Central...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Megan's Mobile Grocery

Check out the Cave Country Trail Challenge, registration is open till midnight of October 31st!. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct 18th. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Hill
k105.com

Fire destroys Falls of Rough home

A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
MORGANTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Kentucky Electric Co Op#Hurricane Ian#Commonwealth
WBKO

Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District will host a Food Truck Frenzy Oct. 10-14 to support United Way’s “Feed The Need” program. Five food trucks will participate in the frenzy hosted in the parking lot of Warren Water located at 523 US 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the month, Lauren Bright

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
theloganjournal.com

Festival Little Miss Pageant ages 7 and up winners named, pictured

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Little Mister & Miss Pageant took place at deGraffenreid Auditorium. 49 children, ages birth-12 competed in the pageant, based on their age category. Winners among the girls over six years old are as follows:. Girls 7-8 Years: 1st Place...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

New ramp built at I-165 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of the William Natcher Parkway to Interstate 65 just became safer with new upgrades. The project was a reconstruction of I-165 at Exit 33 at Cromwell in Butler County. This took out the old Toll Booth Plaza cloverleaf ramps, and reconstructed new ramps...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WBKO

“Scott Waste” clears up Bowling Green resident’s recent trash issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recently, a contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On August 1st the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on August 12th the company implemented a rule-that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Graves Gilbert Clinic hosts drive thru vaccine clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic’s annual drive thru flu clinic returns this year to offer residents a fast, convenient and safe way to get vaccinated. Vaccinations can be received at their main location, 201 Park Street, through Oct. 21 or their Family Care Center, 2724 Nashville Road, Oct.17-28.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Residential Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the early morning hours of Tuesday September 20th, 2022 an unknown suspect is seen peering into and trying to open a window of a home near WKU’s campus. He was seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the area. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy