Orange County Auto Show returns to Anaheim Convention Center after 2 year hiatus

For the first time in three years, new cars have been shined and put on display inside the Anaheim Convention Center for the Orange County Auto Show

"The show's come back, even more fun, more experiential and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring everyone from Southern California together to celebrate the awesomeness of automobiles," said John Sackrison, executive director of the show.

The show's been taking place for some 60 years, but had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Not every new car is on display, but a lot of them are. Those who consider themselves "car people" can finally see all the new vehicles in person.

"What's nice is that these vehicles that you come see at the show, you can't see anywhere else because they are in such short supplies," Sackrison said.

Nissan went all-out with its display, and is showing off cars from A to Z quite literally.

"Both brand-new Ariya for 2023, and Z for 2023, we're super-excited. Brings together our heritage, and our future," said Jannelle Grigsby, a Nissan spokesperson.

There's so much to see and do. There's even a scavenger hunt for kids involving die-cast toy cars.

Years ago, the OC Auto Show was one of the innovators for on-site test drives. This year, there's a new twist for the on-site test drives and you don't even have to leave the building.

Show-goers can take a short ride in one of several new electric models, including an acceleration run. The on-site test drives are right near the displays.

There's also Camp Jeep, a grueling outdoor four-by-four excursion, brought indoors. You can take a ride in a Jeep that climbs and leans, and you can even drive over a pair of staircases. Everyone who does it often gushes about the experience afterward.

"(People say) 'That was like a roller coaster. It feels like Knott's Berry Farm. I understand why people own Jeeps now.' And that's what we're hoping for," said Jesse Qualley, manager of the Camp Jeep display.

The show is smaller this time around with some brands not participating but there's still plenty to see and plenty of fun.

The 2022 OC Auto Show runs from Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 2.