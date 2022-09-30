(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO