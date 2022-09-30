Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
Russian unemployment rate hits record low, economic data paints mixed picture
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.8% in August, but average nominal wages earned by Russians fell in month-on-month terms and weekly inflation returned, painting a mixed picture overall of the country's economic health.
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August
A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Stocks Soar, Yields Slide on Hints of Cooling Economy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and oil on Tuesday posted strong gains for a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid as investors wondered if global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future. A new report showing shrinking U.S. job openings, a weaker read of...
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
Record Turkey Prices Expected as Thanksgiving Approaches
Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Italy's regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe.
Gold prices see new safe-haven demand as ISM manufacturing index falls to 50.9
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.
Inflation in Turkey surges to 83%
Inflation in Turkey has climbed above 83% - a 24-year-high. The transport, food and housing sectors have seen the biggest rise in prices. Independent experts the Inflation Research Group estimate the annual rate is actually 186.27%. Last year Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the unorthodox step of cutting interest...
Low River Levels, Soaring Barge Freight Curb U.S. Grain Exports
Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River, and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels are hampering already sluggish grain...
German exports beat expectations despite cooling global economy
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German exports rose slightly more than expected in August despite a cooling global economy, rising interest rates and material shortages, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan
TOKYO — (AP) — Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic. The headline measure for...
Fed's Jefferson says inflation is U.S. central bank's most worrisome problem
ATLANTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Inflation is the most serious problem facing the Federal Reserve and "may take some time" to address, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday in his first public remarks since joining the U.S. central bank's governing body.
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
