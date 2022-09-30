ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
Stocks Soar, Yields Slide on Hints of Cooling Economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and oil on Tuesday posted strong gains for a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid as investors wondered if global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future. A new report showing shrinking U.S. job openings, a weaker read of...
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
Record Turkey Prices Expected as Thanksgiving Approaches

Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
Gold prices see new safe-haven demand as ISM manufacturing index falls to 50.9

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.
Inflation in Turkey surges to 83%

Inflation in Turkey has climbed above 83% - a 24-year-high. The transport, food and housing sectors have seen the biggest rise in prices. Independent experts the Inflation Research Group estimate the annual rate is actually 186.27%. Last year Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the unorthodox step of cutting interest...
Low River Levels, Soaring Barge Freight Curb U.S. Grain Exports

Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River, and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels are hampering already sluggish grain...
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic. The headline measure for...
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
