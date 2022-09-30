4 Halloween Safety Tips

by Mithila Janakiram

Did you know that on average, children are more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year? While Halloween is an exciting time filled with dressing up, trick-or-treating, and eating candy, it's important to have caution and practice safety measures. Here are some tips to ensure your kids have a healthy and safe Halloween.

1. Walk Safely

All things Halloween can give a good scare, but you don't want to encounter a scare when your children are walking. Make sure these safety precautions are put in place while trick-or-treating.

- Cross the street at corners, and use traffic signals and crosswalks

- Look both ways when crossing the street

- Have children make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them

- Walk on sidewalks or paths

- Watch for cars that are turning or backing up

2. While Trick or Treating

An adult should always supervise children under 12 years of age and they should put down any electronic devices so that they're always aware of their surroundings. If your kids are adventuring out on their own, make sure they know how to safely do so.

- Plan and review a route acceptable to you

- Agree on a specific time when they should return home

- Teach them to never enter a stranger's home or car

- They should travel to only familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

- Don't eat any treats until they return home

3. Costume Safety

Before Halloween arrives, be sure to choose a costume that won't cause safety hazards.

- All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire resistant

- Put reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags

- Choose face paint and makeup over masks

- Make sure the costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls

4. Drive Safely

On Halloween, there are more children out than any other day, so it's important to be aware and cautious when on the road.

- Slow down and be alert especially in residential neighborhoods. Kids could run into the street unexpectedly

- Be extra aware at intersections, medians and curbs

- Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully

- Drive slowly and turn your headlights on early