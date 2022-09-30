ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC mysteriously closes show at Vegas campus to fans, media

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBDpc_0iGCzcwI00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance, and the mixed martial arts promotion isn’t saying why.

The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed in groups of fans and media representatives.

Strawweight Mackenzie Dern, who is fighting Yan Xioanan in the main event, said at a media availability Wednesday that Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook cofounder and Meta chief executive officer, has “rented out the whole event.” Zuckerberg is a well-known MMA fan who has trained in the sport.

“I know he’ll be there,” Dern said. “But I don’t know if it’s just, like, literally him and his wife, if he’s going to have friends, or if it’s just like a small party. I don’t know. I’m excited, and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show. I know everyone’s watching on TV, but for Mark and whoever’s gonna be there, I’ll put on a show. That’s what they want to see, is a show. Then we’re going to give a show.”

UFC President Dana White has refused to announce a reason for the closure when asked in recent days, but he went on Twitter on Wednesday to deny that Zuckerberg has booked the entire Apex gym for himself.

A UFC spokesperson declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press, instead referring to an email sent to regular MMA reporters announcing the closure without a reason. Reporters are allowed to cover the official weigh-in on Friday, but not the fights.

ESPN+ is still broadcasting the Fight Night show as usual.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
8 News Now

Car crashes into Las Vegas day care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
8 News Now

Man killed after being struck in the head with brick, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening. Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick. According to police, officers responded to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Facebook#Meta#Mma#Apex
8 News Now

Donny Osmond Week: Looking back on the early days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Donny Osmond’s name has been cemented in history as synonymous with Las Vegas, and 8 News Now’s Donny Osmond Week continues as the legend sat down with Heather Mills to discuss his early days. Singing alongside his brothers when his career launched at the tender age of five, Osmond quickly rose to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Lombardo distances himself from Trump at Reno debate

Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy